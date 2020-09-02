Bill and Hillary Beg Biden Not to Concede

RUSH: Now the Clintons are back as a team. Audio sound bite number 22. This happened today on American Urban Radio, April Ryan, a former militant White House reporter for this outfit, is interviewing Slick Willie and his wife Hillary, the smartest woman in the world. And she said, “This is almost like a Third World country. The United States of America. It’s almost like a Third World country. I don’t recognize it.”
HILLARY: My advice to Joe Biden — I told the campaign this obviously — is do not concede under any circumstances because I believe the other side is going to cheat and sneak —
RYAN: He’s not gonna leave if he loses!
CLINTON: He probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration. He’d be stacking sandbags in front of the White House.
RUSH: (Clinton impression) Ha-ha-ha. Ol’ Slick Willie had to weigh in on this. You know what he said? He said, “He probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration. He’d be stacking sandbags in front of the White House.” Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha. They’ve all got it figured out. Hillary sounding like Nurse Ratched there, did you notice? “My advice to Joe Biden — I told the campaign this obviously — is do not concede under any circumstances because I believe the other side is going to cheat and sneak -”
Meaning, that's what they have planned. And they do have it planned. That's what mail-in balloting is. April Ryan, "He not gonna leave even if he loses." They don't know that. The people that haven't left are the Democrats. The Democrats have yet to accept the results of 2016. We still find ourselves immersed in that. They refused a peaceful transition of power, and we still are there, still right smack-dab in the middle of that.
You gotta love Clinton. (doing impression) “He probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration. He be stacking sandbags in front of White House. That’s funny. Right, Hillary? Ha-ha. I did not have sex with that woman, not a single time, ever. What was her name, Miss Lewinsky? Ah. I have no idea who you’re talking about. I like that, sandbags in front of the White House. I don’t know how it fits, but I think it’s a great line. Ha-ha-ha.”
So something is up. And remember the Axios story yesterday. The election night, it’s gonna look like Trump has won in a major landslide, popular vote and Electoral College. But wait a week, we’ll count the mail-in ballots, and Biden’s gonna win. That’s what they are setting up now.
Okay. Frank in Long Valley, New Jersey. I’m glad you waited. You’re up next, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Praying for you every morning.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I have a quick question and you brought this up in your last comments. So we’re to believe that the smartest woman in the world, Hillary Clinton, one of the greatest political minds of all time, couldn’t beat President Trump, but yet a 78-year-old man with onset of dementia can. And I just don’t understand it. The Democrat progressive Marxists are telling us that’s what we’re supposed to believe. They know darn well it’s gonna be a massive landslide, and that’s exactly why they nominated Kamala Harris, because they don’t want anybody in there that’s gonna get beat this bad that’s gonna be destroyed four years from now. They know it’s over. Their internal polling shows it’s over. Now it’s just about discrediting him for the next four years.
RUSH: All right. I can see some credence to this. My first reaction to your question, which is if the smartest woman in the world couldn’t beat Trump, then how is a 77-year-old guy with early onset dementia gonna do it? That’s not how they see it. They don’t think Hillary lost. Don’t forget. You’re gonna laugh.
I’m telling you, there are more people than you would believe in the Democrat Party who believe the Russians stole that election with Trump — and not just rank-and-file Democrat voters. They told that lie to themselves so often that they believe it now. It’s become their reality, that Trump didn’t win; the Russians meddled and Trump helped. He committed treason as Russian agent, whatever, that Hillary actually did win. A lot of them have not yet admitted that Hillary lost.
CALLER: I don’t think the true progressive Marxist political elites believe that for one second. They know she lost. They know he’s gonna lose. You know, they’re again trying to tell us that the smartest — out of their mouths — the smartest woman in the world couldn’t beat them —
RUSH: I agree with that too. I’m just telling you that there are Democrats who do still believe this whole Russian collusion business, who didn’t at the outset. They’ve now told the lie for so long that it’s become a quasi-reality. But you’re right. I mean, who have they thrown up? Biden? If he loses, no big loss. He’s 78 years old, early onset dementia.
Kamala Harris, she wasn’t gonna win anything anyway. She was the first out of the race before there was even a vote cast. So they’ve got a ticket here which, if it loses big time, the party isn’t damaged because neither of them have a presidential future. That’s basically your theory on this, and it is very solid.