Coronavirus Cases Are Receding

Here’s another headline. This is from the New York Post. Jacob Sullum: “The Numbers Are Clear: COVID Is No Real Threat to Kids — CDC confirms [it] again: Youth aren’t at COVID risk.” Go ahead and open the schools. “The latest data on COVID-19 cases and fatalities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm that young people face a negligible risk of dying from the disease, while people 65 and older face a much higher risk.
“That latter group accounts for about 16% of confirmed cases but four-fifths,” or 80% of all COVID-19 deaths, are among people older than 65.
Wall Street Journal: “We hate to be the bearer of good news, but here goes: The so-called second virus wave is receding and has been far less deadly than the first in the spring thanks to better therapies and government preparation. Nobody is suggesting we should now let it rip, but the progress should give Americans more confidence that schools and businesses can reopen safely.”
So we’ve got testing dialed up to high, and it’s catching noncontagious traces of the virus in asymptomatic people, but we’re never told that in the numbers. So we don’t know what the numbers we’re dealing with are. “The so-called second virus wave is receding and has been far less deadly than the first in the spring…” The Wall Street Journal says, “[T]he U.S. seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen by about 40% from its peak on July 25.
“Hospitalizations and deaths in hot spots peaked at about the same time in apparent contradiction to epidemiological models that have predicted two- to three-week lags between cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations are down by 62% in Texas, 60% in Florida, 48% in Utah, 45% in California, and 44% in Louisiana from their peaks, which all occurred between July 21 and 24.” The peaks were a month and a half ago.
So the Journal says, “We hate to be the bearer of good news, but here goes…”