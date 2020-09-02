Do We Have Anything in Common with the Left?

RUSH: Jemma’s in Humble, Texas. It is Humboldt, Texas? Is that where you’re calling, or Humble?
CALLER: Humble, like you’re very humble.
RUSH: Oh, really? I didn’t know there was such a place. Okay. Well, great. That’s another reason I didn’t recognize it, I have to be honest.
CALLER: I really feel that, without actually uttering the words, the Democrats have declared war on our country. And I want to know how you feel about this. If I may, in the last few months leading up to the election, Pelosi and Kamala Harris have called for a national uprising, which is basically an insurrection, plain as the nose on our faces. Podesta, et al, have been doing these election war games.
As you mentioned earlier, you know, the criminal Clinton has advised don’t concede under any circumstance. They’ve released thousands of criminals in the guise of the coronavirus, and Nadler has called Antifa a myth while, you know, they’re out there destroying America brick by brick showing their communist symbols, calling out “Death to America!”, kill all cops, and behaving pretty much like the brownshirts did in Germany. For over three months they haven’t said a thing, and I believe that they have just been allowing these rioters to train basically and get their skills up for after the election. Before CHAZ became CHOP to sound less extreme —
RUSH: Wait a minute. What do you think’s planned for after the election? If you think this is a rehearsal to get their skills up and their chops ready to go, what do you think’s gonna happen after the election?
CALLER: I think that they’re going to allow for total destruction. They’re gonna go after Trump, they’re gonna go after the White House, they’re gonna go after anyone who’s a Trump supporter.
RUSH: You mean if they lose?
CALLER: Yeah. I believe there’s gonna be a lot more destruction. I mean, you’ve heard Kamala Harris say, you know, that not only are they having to do this now, but they need to continue to do that after —
RUSH: Well, I think they clearly want people to think this. There’s no question that they want people to think that all of this will stop if you’ll just vote against Trump. If you’ll just get rid of Trump, then this will all end. There’s no question there’s subliminal attempts — and it’s been going on for a while. Even before the flat-out, unmistakable rioting and looting and destruction began, just the general chaos and mayhem. The deal’s always been, the implication, if you’ll just let us impeach the guy, if you’ll abandon him, if you’ll stop supporting him, then we’ll stop. But if you don’t, if you maintain your support, then this is gonna continue.
You know, it’s a fascinating question. We dealt a little bit yesterday — we had a caller who said, “Rush, law of averages. At some point, it may not be in 2020, but one of these presidential election years these people are gonna win. And what’s the country going to look like when that happens?” And the answer to that question, to me, is an integral part of any campaign to defeat them. You’ve just given us I think a pretty thorough description of what’s gonna happen when they lose. It’s going to be brutal.
Now, a lot of people – well, I don’t know a lot. In my sphere of people that I talk to about this, there are some who think that they’re gonna be burned out. If they lose, that they’re gonna be frustrated to no end, burned out, not gonna have the wherewithal to keep this up for another four years. And I tell people, you better revise your thinking on that. They’ve got all kinds of replacement troops.
Another way of looking at it, if the country ever came under serious attack from outside the borders, what is it, if anything, that units the current population of the country in opposition to whatever forces outside the country may be launched against us? And I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what one thing we have in common with the radical left that we’re talking about.
These people don’t like America’s founding. They don’t like America’s real history. They have no respect for Western civilization. That’s what they want to overthrow. They are full-fledged Marxists, the people we’re talking about. I don’t have anything in common with a Marxist. I don’t have much in common with your everyday liberal. I certainly don’t have anything in common with communists.
So this is why I’ve always said, if you’re gonna get involved in this thing, it’s a rest-of-your-life thing. They’re gonna have to be defeated every time. It’s not a one-election deal. You’re not gonna send ’em packing in one year.
RUSH: Porter in Chico, California. Great to have you on the program, Porter. How are you?
CALLER: Thank you, my man. Rush, I don’t have a question. I have a concern. And, first of all, I’m not gonna talk about the hypocrisy of the left. That’s overboard. But my concern is, I grew up in Edgemere public housing in Rockaway Beach, New York, and we were black, white, yellow, green, yellow, purple, everything under the sun. And we all got along just fine.
RUSH: What year? What years were these, Porter?
CALLER: I would say 1960 to 1969, 1970 I lived there.
RUSH: And it was harmonious then?
CALLER: Absolutely.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Absolutely. We played Little League. We played PAL, Police Athletic League. Everybody got along fine. My concern — and you brought this up a couple of weeks ago — is what the effect is of all of this Black Lives Matter and Antifa that’s going on. My concern to myself is it’s had an adverse effect on me, where I have gotten really angry at my black brothers who are killing each other as Black Lives Matter members. And it hurts me. Because I grew up with them. I hurt with them. I fought with them. I played all sports with them.
RUSH: Where’s the anger coming from then? Where do you think it’s coming from? It may seem like an obvious question, but you grew up in harmony. So who’s responsible for this? ‘Cause this rage is constant, it’s ongoing, and it’s only getting bigger and worse.
CALLER: I’m getting pissed off at my black brothers. They are killing each other for no apparent reason but to get on camera. And that’s my concern. It’s getting ugly, and it’s gonna get worse. And I don’t want to see all these black guys die for no apparent reason.
RUSH: I hear that. You think cameras have been playing a role, people being seen on TV. What about politics?
CALLER: They don’t know anything about politics except for the fact that they’ve been brainwashed to hate President Trump.
RUSH: Well —
CALLER: There is no platform. There is absolutely no platform. It’s just hate. That’s all it is.
RUSH: Hate. Exactly. And they have been programmed. You didn’t use that word —
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: — but it’s basically what you’re saying.
CALLER: Yes. It’s been programmed by the Democrats and the media, because the media is the Democrats.
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: And they listen to them.
RUSH: So how old are you now?
CALLER: Sixty-six.
RUSH: Sixty-six.
CALLER: Hm-hm.
RUSH: And are you independent of all that now? You’re not —
CALLER: Yes. I live in the north state of California, way up —
RUSH: Chico. You know, Chico was a party town, at one time.
CALLER: Well, I don’t live in Chico. I live about 25 miles north of Chico in a little town called Los Molinos.
RUSH: Ah, yes. Yes, yes, yes.
CALLER: It’s a nice little town, population about 2,037. I just wanted to get away and live closer to my kids. That’s it. And that’s where I am. And I’m happy here. But what I see on the news of the city that I grew up in and the mayor and the governor of that state, New York, is just horrendous. Horrendous. Everybody’s moving out. And also in California. I’m in a motorcycle club. Three guys that I know in my motorcycle club are moving to Texas because they don’t want to pay the taxes here in California.
RUSH: And it’s only going to get worse. As more people leave, the tax base gets smaller, they’re gonna raise taxes even more. You know, this is a far cry from where you are, but let me tell you there’s another state that they’re ruining. When I say they, I mean the left. They literally are ruining Hawaii.
Now, a lot of you may say, “Well, who cares, Rush. It’s just a tourism state. It’s way out there. It’s six hours away even from California.” Yeah, but it’s run by liberal Democrats. That state is locked down. That state’s locked down until after the election. It is a shame. My wife’s family is in Honolulu and parts of Hawaii and that’s why I’ve been there a lot frequently in the last 10 to 15 years. And, you know, we love it there.
But, man, all of Waikiki is shut down. And all of that is commercial real estate. There’s some condos down there, of course. If you’ve ever been, you know that it’s beautiful. Restaurants and so forth, it’s all shut down. I don’t know how they’re ever gonna come back. They’re looking at minimum 10 years to recover from what the state government has done to that state already.
They have not had anywhere near the coronavirus problem other states have. And there’s nothing they’re gonna do out there that’s gonna have a necessarily deleterious effect on Trump. It’s just a bunch of uber-left-wing Democrats, and it’s just astounding what they’re doing to themselves. I’ve not seen anything like it. Cuomo maybe comes the closest to it in New York.