Pelosi Caught Maskless Inside Shut-Down Hair Salon

RUSH: Meanwhile, Pelosi is slamming Trump for no masks at his acceptance speech, for no distancing. Let me ask you, why are all of these Democrat officials not wearing masks themselves? I mean, in San Francisco, there is a law that you can’t go inside a hair salon.
They have to do whatever they’re gonna do out on the sidewalk. It’s silly, but it’s the law. Pelosi, not wearing a mask, she goes in there. What do these people know that we don’t? I mean, why do they feel safe when they’re trying to make us not feel safe? What do they know that we don’t? (interruption).
It is — And I’m gonna explore the answer to that question as the program unfolds today.
RUSH: The Sacramento Bee was my former hometown newspaper when I lived in Sacramento. Folks, they are the New York Times of the Left Coast. The Sacramento Bee is more the New York Times than the San Francisco Chronicle is or the Los Angeles Times.
I mean, they are all-in — and they are livid at what Pelosi did. (Well, they are livid that Pelosi got caught.) You know why? Because they think Pelosi now has a credibility problem. I will share details. It’s a lead editorial. I will share it with you as the program unfolds.