Dr. Fauci Doesn’t Want You to Vote in Person

RUSH: Guess who’s back in the news, ladies and gentlemen? Dr. Fauci is back in the news. He is saying that “the U.S. has ‘unacceptably high’ level of COVID-19 cases going into fall.” Now, why all of a sudden is Dr. Fauci piping up? Let me explain it to you. They have to keep scaring you so that you will not go vote. They are hellbent…
I’ve been urging people all week to flood your polling places on Election Day. Actually show up and vote. It’s one of the… It may not make any sense to you. It may sound like a, “What difference does it make?” kind of thing. But I’m telling you, it’s the kind of thing… If you flood the zone, if you flood polling places, it is one of the greatest ways to combat election fraud.
It skews with the exit polling they try to make with… But more than that, it will do great damage to their efforts to cheat. And one of the ways they’re gonna try to cheat is to convince you not to show up and vote by scaring you. “COVID-19 could be awaiting you in your polling place!” They have to keep scaring you. They have to do whatever they can to keep you from actually voting in person.
That’s what Fauci is doing. So saying that we have an unacceptably high level of COVID-19 cases going into the fall and pushing for people to exercise caution heading into the Labor Day weekend to prevent further surges. So a quick question: With all these people urging us all to wear the masks, why are the masks not stopping this?
Why is keeping so many states shut down not stopping this? We’ve got Hawaii shut down. We’ve got all these blue states on the Left Coast shut down, or two one degree or another. Social distancing! Why is none of what we are being told to do working? I don’t think that… I don’t think that it’s not working. I think it is working. They just want to make sure you don’t go vote, is what Fauci’s up to here.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Guess who’s back in the news, ladies and gentlemen? Dr. Fauci is back in the news. He is saying that “the U.S. has ‘unacceptably high’ level of COVID-19 cases going into fall.” Now, why all of a sudden is Dr. Fauci piping up? Let me explain it to you. They have to keep scaring you so that you will not go vote. They are hellbent…
I’ve been urging people all week to flood your polling places on Election Day. Actually show up and vote. It’s one of the… It may not make any sense to you. It may sound like a, “What difference does it make?” kind of thing. But I’m telling you, it’s the kind of thing… If you flood the zone, if you flood polling places, it is one of the greatest ways to combat election fraud.
It skews with the exit polling they try to make with… But more than that, it will do great damage to their efforts to cheat. And one of the ways they’re gonna try to cheat is to convince you not to show up and vote by scaring you. “COVID-19 could be awaiting you in your polling place!” They have to keep scaring you. They have to do whatever they can to keep you from actually voting in person.
That’s what Fauci is doing. So saying that we have an unacceptably high level of COVID-19 cases going into the fall and pushing for people to exercise caution heading into the Labor Day weekend to prevent further surges. So a quick question: With all these people urging us all to wear the masks, why are the masks not stopping this?
Why is keeping so many states shut down not stopping this? We’ve got Hawaii shut down. We’ve got all these blue states on the Left Coast shut down, or two one degree or another. Social distancing! Why is none of what we are being told to do working? I don’t think that… I don’t think that it’s not working. I think it is working. They just want to make sure you don’t go vote, is what Fauci’s up to here.