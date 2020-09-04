Millennial to Rush: You Made Me the Person I Am Today

RUSH: Here’s Ethan in Huntsville, Ohio, as we head back to the phones. Thank you for waiting, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks for taking my call today. I appreciate it so much.
RUSH: You bet, sir.
RUSH: Um… (chuckles) That’s so nice of you to say. I… You… That’s… I don’t know. You’re rendering me speechless here. That’s such a compliment. Your generation, 18 to 20 years old, to be able to reach people like you is a… That’s a great thing. That’s a… You’re making my day with this. I can’t say… (chuckles) I really appreciate it.
CALLER: No. If I could add one thing, I think in today’s world of social media, how kids my age are addicted to it? I think you’re gonna be really surprised come Election Day the results of our age-group voting for Trump. I really think they’ll be surprised.
RUSH: I hope you are right. I live… You know, your existence is what I literally hope for out there. The fact that there are people like you, I hope it. I hope that there are lot of people like you — in your demographic, in your age-group — that see things as they are. Thank you so much, Ethan.