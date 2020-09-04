President Trump’s Latrobe Rally for the Ages

RUSH: Did any of you see the Trump rally last night? This Trump rally last night was maybe one of the best ever.
It was certainly in the top five. And it hearkened back to 2016. And I’m watching the rally last night — and Brian, put up that photo.
I want to show you what a peaceful assembly looks like. I want to show you what a peaceful crowd looks like. That is the crowd at Latrobe, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Latrobe, Pennsylvania. We’re showing this up on the Dittocam.
That’s the crowd eagerly anticipating the president’s arrival. You don’t see anything there but good, old-fashioned, decent Americans politely waiting on their president. That is what a peaceful crowd looks like. Not what you see happening in Portland or Seattle or Minneapolis or Kenosha or anyplace else.
I’m telling you, this rally last night — you know, Kathryn and I were watching this thing, and we’re saying, “Something had to happen.” I’ve not seen Trump this up, he was flawless. His energy level did not change from the moment he hit the stage. There wasn’t one, “uh, uh, you know.” He didn’t lose his train of thought. He shifted from prompter to ad-lib seamlessly. He was so on his game. I’m saying to myself, they had to get some good news. The internal polling data must really be through the roof. ‘Cause I’m telling you, folks, this was a Trump rally we haven’t seen this year.
We haven’t seen the attitude we had from Trump last night. We haven’t seen the good mood. We haven’t seen any aspect of it. And this is not to put down or to be critical of any of the Trump rallies prior to last night’s. This was just how good it was. There wasn’t a moment in this rally where anybody watching it could have been bored. It was compelling from beginning to end. It was hilariously funny. It was on point. The man had an instant recall, facts, things that have been embedded in his memory for years were able to be recalled and appeared to be effortless. And it was a joy to watch that last night.
And again, one of the reasons why, for me, is because there had to be, in my mind, you know, having experience at this, things happen and they give you a good mood before you go out. And I was saying, something had to happen. And it wasn’t this stupid story in The Atlantic about Trump calling buried military heroes losers. I was thinking there had to be some really good news about the economy, there had to be some real good news about internal polling data, because he was just on a magnificent roll. And we’ve got audio sound bites of that, and we will have examples so you can hear it for yourself if you didn’t see the rally.
The rally, Fox carried a little bit of it, some of it, most of it. They bumped out of it about an hour in. You had to go to C-SPAN if you wanted to watch the whole thing, the rest of it.