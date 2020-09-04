What a Farce! Reporters Embarrass Themselves Kissing Biden’s Ass

RUSH: Have you guys been watching Biden in there? Because I just got back. Is he actually now trying to take off on this Atlantic story? (paraphrasing) “Trump has demonstrated he’s got no understanding of service, that the American military needs to understand that the commander-in-chief’s got their back.”
Is he really trying to piggyback on this? (interruption) Because if he is, that demonstrates the coordinated aspect of this.
RUSH: So some reporter just asked Joe Biden to comment on Donald Trump’s soul based on this story in The Atlantic. By the way, this Jeffrey Goldberg guy, the author of the story, is one of the biggest Obama suck-ups you will ever meet, one of the biggest sycophants. This guy Goldberg…
If Obama was still president, this guy was gonna die of anal poisoning someday, he’s such a suck-up. So the idea that these people would be working in tandem to do great damage to Trump makes total sense. And now Plugs is out there responding to this as if it’s true. We’ll get to that in a minute.
RUSH: Things keep happening that if I don’t share them with you, I’ll feel bad that I’m not keeping you on the cutting edge. Biden just finished. He had a speech that he took questions — and, folks, I have to tell you. I had a chance to watch some of the questions and that’s what this next sound bite is. I have to tell you, this was embarrassing for journalism.
This was nothing but a bunch of sycophants. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if their questions had been written for them by the Biden campaign and they dutifully read what was on the card. It was… You look. How many times have reporters had a chance to question Biden about anything? Practically zilch, zero, nada. This may be the second time.
It was embarrassing. It’s as embarrassing as this stupid story that Trump thinks that soldiers dead and buried in military cemeteries are losers and jokes. I mean, it was bad, and I have one example here. I don’t know who this reporter is. But it’s just a straight, sycophant question. It’s designed to go easy on Biden and to set him up. It’s a classic softball. Here you go…
REPORTER: When you hear these remarks — suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees — what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?
BIDEN: Based on other things he said —
RUSH: Stop the tape a minute. Stop the tape. I will never forget, journalists were asking Obama, “How are you dealing with the stress of the job? How are you…? Are you getting enough sleep?” I’m not making it up. People were actually asking him that question in the first year of his first term, and now we’ve got this.
“When you hear these remarks that Trump made — suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees — what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” What the hell kind of question is that — if it’s not a question that was prewritten and given to this reporter, who then dutifully and happily read it? Okay. So here we go from the top again. Here’s the answer…
REPORTER: When you hear these remarks — suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees — what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?
BIDEN: Based on other things he said, I believe the article is true. I’d ask you all a rhetorical question. How do you feel? (dramatic pause) How would you feel (chokes up) if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now?
RUSH: Pretty good, actually.
BIDEN: How would you feel —
RUSH: They’re coming home.
BIDEN: — if you lost (pause) son, daughter, husband, wife? How would you feel, for real? (pause) I know that’s not your job to express that feeling. But you know. You know in your heart — you know in your gut — it’s deplorable.
RUSH: There’s that word.
BIDEN: I’ve just never been as disappointed (pause) in my whole career with a (pause) leader that I’ve worked with, president or otherwise (pause) that if the article is true — and it appears to be based on the things he said — it is absolutely damnable. (whispers) It is a disgrace.
RUSH: So Plugs believes it. Plugs has made the decision that he’s gonna believe the story in The Atlantic, and he relished the question to talk about Trump’s soul and Trump’s life and all of that — and Joe Biden cannot compare in any way to the life Donald Trump has led. Joe Biden hasn’t accomplished diddly-squat compared to what Donald Trump has.
Joe Biden couldn’t do 85 or 90% of what Donald Trump has done. Donald Trump has come and conquered Joe Biden’s business. Joe Biden would be lost attempting to operate in Donald Trump’s world. And yet we are treated to this 47-year veteran of the Washington swamp commenting on his opinion of the fitness of Donald Trump to live and his soul and to exist.
It makes me sick. Grab sound bite number 8 before we go back to the phones. Here’s Trump. Last night, Joint Base Andrews. He gets back from the big rally in Latrobe, and here’s a portion of what he said about The Atlantic article…
THE PRESIDENT: They made it up, and probably it’s a couple of people that have been failures in the administration that I got rid of and I couldn’t get rid of ’em fast enough, or it was just made up. But it’s unthinkable. It’s a disgrace that a magazine is able to write it. If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. No animal… Nobody! What animal would say such a thing?
RUSH: So this is one of the most angry responses I’ve ever heard him engage in. The Russian collusion hoax didn’t make him this mad. I mean, I even talked to him about that on the golf course, and he was laughing about it. He was expressing some incredulity about it. But this is literally beyond the pale. “A couple of people who have been failures and I couldn’t get rid of ’em fast enough. … It’s unthinkable … a disgrace a magazine is able to write it…”