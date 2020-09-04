×

Rush Limbaugh

Trump Approval Back to Pre-Virus High: 52%

Sep 4, 2020




RUSH: Trump’s approval numbers back to the pre-virus approval high of 52%. Trump’s approval numbers are at 52% now.

An indication he has recovered from a summer of polling problems as the presidential campaign kicks into high gear. It’s a Rasmussen Reports survey. Forty-eight percent disapprove.

The last time Trump was at 52% was in late February, which was about a month before the virus shutdowns hit.

Rasmussen also says that an equal 42% strongly approve and strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing. So 42% strongly approve; 8% somewhat. That’s a total of 52%. Now, for the record, in past elections, both former presidents Barack Hussein O and George W. Bush had less than 51% approval on the day they won reelection.

