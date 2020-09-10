×

Rush Limbaugh

Not a Good Look: Dems Block Pandemic Relief Bill

Sep 10, 2020




RUSH: The White House just announced that President Trump has a press conference at 3 p.m. today. I think what it’s about, is the Democrats just blocked the Republicans’ targeted COVID bill “aimed to protect workers’ paychecks to help schools reopen and to provide resources to health care professionals.” The Democrats — every Democrat — voted against any such aid, any COVID relief whatsoever.

That is not a good look for them, but they don’t want to have Trump get any credit this close to the election. This is fascinating.

