The NFL Still Does Not Understand How Its Fans Feel

RUSH: The NFL season opens tonight in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Houston Texans. There are all kinds of stories about massive protests that are gonna be taking place among the players. We’re not sure exactly what’s gonna happen. There’s an interesting story out there. The Chiefs are one of, I think, only two teams — and there may be some more by now.
The Chiefs are only one of two teams that are gonna allow fans in the stadium. Now, I’m not sure how many. I’ve got the story in the Stack. But I think that the Chiefs are going to permit something like 6,000 fans total — 2,500 in this corner, 2,500 in that corner — all in the lower level, the lower bowl of the stadium. It might be 16,000. I’m not sure.
Anyway, the story is that whatever the number is that it may not be that many who show up. Oh, yeah! It may not be that many people who show. In fact, it may well be that the fans may not show up anywhere near that in terms of the numbers the Chiefs are thinking of allowing in. Of course, the experts at the NFL are weighing in and trying to tell us why.
You know why that a lot of people may not show up? What do you think is the primary reason, Brian, that people may not show up? Here you have the defending Super Bowl champions. The fans have not seen them in person since last January. They saw the Super Bowl game was on television. Here’s a chance for some season ticket holders to get in there and watch the season opener on Thursday Night Football.
And the story is, “Ehhhh, there may not be as many fans come in as we’re gonna let come in?” Why do you think that might be? What do you think they’re saying that? (interruption) No. The… (interruption) Yes. The powers that be are saying, “I think it’s a lot of people afraid of getting COVID. I think a lot of fans don’t want to show up, they’re just afraid of getting the virus.”
Come on, NFL!
You know damn well that’s not why.
That’s not the reason. I mean, the news is filled with stories about how the players and both teams are planning a combined mass protest, and it could be that not one team will come out for the anthem. Both teams might stay in the locker room for the anthem. They’re gonna play the anthem. There may not be any fans in the stands or very few.
For whom is the anthem, thus, gonna be played? There’ll be flags and stuff. There are not gonna be fans. I mean, even if the full complement of fans allowed in shows up, it’s not gonna look like very many are there anyway. But, no, Brian, I think you’re right. I think the NFL doesn’t get it still. People do not want to show up and have this stuff rammed down their throats.
It’s not why they go to the NFL games. It’s not why they’re fans. It’s not about social justice or any of this. People know that social justice problems are not gonna be fixed with pregame protests or kneeling during the national anthem. So when I saw the story, folks… The story is, again, that even though the Chiefs and the NFL are gonna permit X-number of fans in tonight, experts agree that that number may not be met.
Fewer people than allowed may actually show up to watch the season opener.
RUSH: Sixteen thousand and 800 fans is how many the Chiefs will permit in tonight to watch the season kickoff between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans.
RUSH: I’m looking at the ticket requirements if you want to go to the Chiefs-Texans game tonight, and it doesn’t look like you can just buy a single ticket and sit by yourself in there. You have to go in a group of six people that you know, if I’m reading this right.