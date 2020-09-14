Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual

RUSH: Hey, hey, look at this. Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum has come out as — dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut — bisexual. Did you know that? (interruption) “I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual. That’s something that I’ve never shared publicly before.” This in a new interview with Tamron Hall, his first after going through a public scandal involved drugs and accusations of infidelity.
Florida Democrat, former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual. This is just resume enhancement’s, all it is. Nothing to see here. Nothing unusual. This is resume enhancement, pure and simple. This is trying to deflect the negative aspects of getting caught doing what he was doing. (interruption) Well, naked with the guy, he’s bisexual. Oh, okay. Okay. That makes perfect sense. Andrew is still one of us. Fine and dandy. Leave him alone. Leave him. That’s the purpose here.