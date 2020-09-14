Why Bloomberg’s Dropping $100 Million in Florida

RUSH: Here is Ron in Hartsville, South Carolina. Thank you, sir. Appreciate your patience.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. It’s a great pleasure to talk to you, and mega dittos and prayers to you. I’ve been listening to you since 1992 when I found you in Dallas, and thank you so much for all the knowledge and entertainment that you provided over the years.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much. I know it’s been a lot. I appreciate your comments. Thank you.
CALLER: The other day I heard about Mike Bloomberg offering a hundred million dollars of his money to try and take Florida. And I wonder why it is that he would be doing that? You know, I know you gotta follow the money, so I thought I would give you a call and see if you know why – what’s in it for him? What is he gonna gain from spending all that money and having a Democrat elected?
RUSH: Well, it’s an interesting question. You know, you’re actually very, very prescient here. The reason that — it’s twofold. Right now the Trump campaign is really outpacing Biden in money given by small donors. The reason why that’s important is that it shows enthusiasm. These are people that are giving less than 200 bucks. And it’s largely people who, that’s the max they have to give, 25, 50, 150, 200, that’s it. They are doing everything they can to come up with as much as they can give. But it isn’t much when compared to people like Bloomberg spending a hundred million.
The reason why this is something that politicians envy is because it indicates mass enthusiasm. And Trump is outscoring Biden in this fundraising method. I mean, he’s just swamping him with it. But Biden is leading in massive amounts of donations like the Bloomberg hundred million dollars. That’s largely corporate. There’s also a game being played. There’s an outfit out there that is bundling contributions but not identifying the people who are making them, in favor of Biden, and it’s leading people to believe that some chicanery is going on.
The reason why Bloomberg would be doing this — I know you’re gonna have trouble believing this — it’s vanity. It is A, it’s to counter whatever upside Trump has with all of those small donors. But it’s also the fact that Bloomberg simply can’t believe that Trump was able to do what Bloomberg can’t, and that’s get elected president. And so Bloomberg, a hundred million dollars to Michael Bloomberg is like 50 bucks to you. It’s chump change, really, when you get down to it, the number of billions that he’s got.
So this is simply he’s able to run in and drop this amount of money in Florida in the singular hope that he can defeat Trump. That’s what this represents. Because he’s jealous, because he’s envious. There’s so much of that at this level of the game that these guys play.
Every effort they’ve engaged in to get rid of Trump has bombed out. They’re getting frustrated. So Bloomberg’s dropping a hundred million in the state of Florida hoping to take it out of play. If he does, then the election’s over.