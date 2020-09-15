Biden Greeted by Supporters in Tampa — Trump Supporters!

RUSH: You may have heard yesterday that Joe Biden is heading to Florida today. The reason that he’s heading to Florida is that Trump all of a sudden is picking up the Hispanic vote in this state in droves. Biden is bleeding Hispanic support in Florida like you can’t believe. It’s an emergency visit.
And I have to tell you, he’s going to Tampa. And there is a crowd of supporters waiting for Joe Biden, something he’s not seen before.
Dozens of Trump supporters lining the road to HCC in #Tampa, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be meeting for a roundtable discussion with veterans this afternoon. Details beginning at 5 PM @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/7ao1tZKP9A
— Eric Glasser WTSP (@EricGlasserWTSP) September 15, 2020
The problem for Joe Biden is that this crowd of supporters are all Trump supporters waiting to greet Joe Biden.