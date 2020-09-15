Ex-Teacher: Millennials Find Father Figures in Liberal Male Professors

RUSH: Here’s Lacey in Berryville, Arkansas. Glad you waited. You’re up next. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I am a white Millennial, college-educated woman. And I taught high school for four years. I don’t anymore, but the point I’m wanting to make is you often reference the Black Lives Matter movement and how there’s such a huge portion of the activists who are my demographic.
And kind of some insight to that, what I think is happening and why there are so many white Millennial women fighting for Black Lives Matter is because when children in today’s public school system, when they go through the twelfth grade and they’ve gone, you know, first through twelfth grade, they are predominantly women teachers that they have. There’s no male influence in school.
And I can tell you from my experience probably at least half of my students were raised in a home where their biological father was not present. And so they’re coming from a home with no father, they’re going to school with no male influence, maybe a coach or two here and there, and then they suddenly get to college, and there’s much more prevalence of male professors who are radicalizing them. And I think that’s where this is coming from.
RUSH: And so your belief is that these male professors are far more influential on them than females are?
CALLER: I do, yes. From like I said my personal experience having students who I taught for several years and then they go off to college, and they’re completely deranged. I mean, I think it’s a matter of they have daddy issues and they don’t have a male figure to look up to until they get to college, and they are so influenced by these professors. That’s what I see happening personally.
RUSH: So you think it’s male professors getting hold of women, white, Millennial, college-age women who have not been exposed to male professors up until the time they get to college, for the most part, and these male professors are just pushing Black Lives Matter and pushing white guilt. Why are the women professors not pushing this stuff?
CALLER: Well, I’m not saying that they’re not influenced by the women professors. But I mean, it’s just in our nature. I mean, we’re created to have a father figure. And when these girls are growing up —
RUSH: Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Who taught you that?
CALLER: Taught me what?
RUSH: Women are created to have a father figure?
CALLER: No, no, no, no. We are all. We. I mean, we are meant to have a father.
RUSH: You mean human beings?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Yes. And when we’re raised without that, I mean studies show, psychologists know this, I mean this is science, that when you don’t have a male influence and then suddenly you do, they flock to that, especially girls being so — I don’t know — influenced by older males that, I mean, there’s a psychology aspect to it, I guess, is what I’m trying to say.
RUSH: All right. So your theory is that the reason so many of these Millennial, college aged white women end up being supportive of Black Lives Matter is because —
CALLER: Black Lives Matter and all the liberal ideas, not just BLM, but just in the past, I mean, I’ve seen this.
RUSH: All right. Well, I hadn’t thought of that. I hadn’t put that in the hopper to think about it, but I appreciate the call. You may have a point. Glad you called, Lacey.