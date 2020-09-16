If Trojan Horse Biden Wins, Marxists Will Rule America Unopposed

RUSH: I scared a lot of people yesterday on this program and it was not my intention. But I was being honest with you. I think — I’ll just repeat it here — I think if the Democrats win this election, you can say good-bye to an active and viable two-party system in this country.
I think if the Democrats win, then it’s hello one-party rule, and it is one-party rule of a bunch of Marxists and Leninists and uber-left wing radicals who are not interested in a two-party system. They don’t believe in opposition. There is no legitimate opposition. Black Lives Matter operates that away. Antifa operates that way. The Democrat Party operates that way. There’s no reason to have debate. There’s no legitimate opposition.
They don’t want to have to go to the trouble of winning hearts and minds. They don’t want to have to persuade people to agree with them. They’re gonna use force to make people agree them, force, intimidation, threats. It’s how they’re doing it now, how they’re doing it in these cities that they’re burning and looting and so forth. They are literally manipulating and intimidating and frightening people. And there’s no discussion of issues.
I really think this is the future if we lose. I don’t think there’s any question about it. What they’re gonna do, for example, is pack the Supreme Court. They will create states out of Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. That will give them four Democrat senators in perpetuity. We will never win the Senate back. Take a look at California, take a look at New York, and that’s what they want to become of the rest of the country. And that’s what’s at stake in this election.
I’m not alone thinking this. Michael Anton, who wrote that great place, The Flight 93 Election that so many Never Trumpers pooh-poohed, laughed at, made fun of, Michael Anton has a book out now about this very fear that he has that we’re headed for the end. By the way, when I say the end of the two-party system, it’s worse than that. We’re headed to the end of Democratic America. I mean, there’s gonna be a Republican Party, but it’s never gonna be able to win anything. It’s gonna be permanently outnumbered.
Danielle Pletk, American Enterprise Institute, Never Trumper, intellectual extraordinaire, is afraid of the same thing. She, six months ago, wouldn’t have ever thought about voting for Trump. Today she’s saying she’s going to because of this fear. I’ll detail all of this as the program unfolds. And even with all that we’re just barely scratching the surface.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, Danielle Pletka. I’ve admired Danielle Pletka ever since I first heard of her. She’s brilliant. She’s at the American Enterprise Institute. She is a classic conservative, fearless. But she became a Never Trumper like all of these inside the Beltway conservative intellectuals. And she’s very proud of it. And of course the Never Trumpers were proud and happy to have her in their group.
But she has decided that this is a choice that — there isn’t a choice. You’ve got to vote Trump no matter what you think of him, no matter what your fears about Trump are. The alternative to Trump losing is the end of a Democratic America, meaning multiple party, even the two-party system.
She was on Fox & Friends this morning. Brian Kilmeade said, “You say you never considered voting for Trump in 2016, but you may be forced to vote for him this time because of the Democrat Party’s lurch left. Now, Joe Biden is making himself out to be a moderate supported by his left wing. How do you know what the real Joe Biden administration’s gonna be?”
PLETKA: That’s the challenge, I think, for all of us is that for many people the concern is that Joe Biden isn’t really the man he used to be and the Democratic Party isn’t party it used to be. The Democrat partied has lurched to the far left. This environment in which you have to be afraid to say these things, that in fact you can no longer say, “I don’t trust the Democratic Party. I’m very worried about it, I’m very worried about where they’re going,” without being labeled all sorts of terrible things that should be beyond the pale of rational debate. You know, being called a racist, a hater, just because one disagrees. You know, that shouldn’t be the nature of debate in our country about the highest office in the land.
RUSH: Now, you may say, “Well, obviously.” But, folks, you gotta give her credit. The rest of the Never Trumpers, there isn’t a one of them that thinks like this. Most of the Never Trumpers don’t think there’s a crisis. They think Donald Trump poses the biggest threat to America. It’s absurd and it’s obscene. These people are ludicrously uninformed and ignorant.
But she at least gets it. She gets what’s in store for us. She had an op-ed in the Washington Post yesterday, which is why the Fox & Friends people wanted to talk to her. Let me read to you a couple of excerpts from it. “What is there to be afraid of? I fear that former vice president Joe Biden would be a figurehead president, incapable of focus or leadership.”
Let me tell you something. You know, I don’t often reach around and pat myself on the back because everybody beats me to that, but I have to tell you, folks, I was among the first to tell everybody that he’s a Trojan horse, that he’s a figurehead, that he’s a placeholder. Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is half the time. He literally has debilitating mental acuity issues, and yet he’s the Democrat nominee. Somebody has made this happen, or a group of somebodies has made this happen. We don’t know who they are.
We think Bernie Sanders, but Bernie Sanders is not the wizard behind the curtain pulling the strings. Somebody is. And whoever that person or that small group of people are, they have not run for election. They have not put their issues out. They have defrauded people. They’ve tried to make people believe that they have nominated some squishy little moderate, somebody that nobody needs to be afraid of, when in truth this party is become Marxist, Leninist, slash, communist.
And the people running it are those people. And Biden is not gonna be running this administration. It’s not his agenda. He’s gonna be the figurehead. He’s gonna be the guy that appears on TV when the president needs to, but even then it isn’t gonna be much. And in fact, it won’t be long, if Biden wins — they keep him functional through the inauguration — it isn’t gonna be long after the inauguration he retires, resigns. He’s not capable. He can’t do it. And everybody behind him pushing him knows this.
So we’ve got a cabal — and Danielle Pletka senses this — we have a group of people that are literally running the Democrat Party invisibly, and they’re getting away with telling the American people that their standard-bearer is a moderate, traditional Democrat, cares about the blue-collar little guy, is interested in labor. That’s not who’s running the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is being run by the same people that love Black Lives Matter and Antifa.
The people that have put Joe Biden up are running a fraud. Kamala Harris is in on it. She may end up being the president, but even she is gonna be a figurehead. And she had to take this job with that understanding, I’m convinced. Now, anything can happen. If she becomes president, she may decide to take these people on and screw it and it could be fun to watch, but we don’t want this to happen.
The American people are being defrauded. They’re being lied to daily over the kind of government the Democrats are gonna have, over the kind of administration the Biden administration will be. This is what Danielle Pletka intuitively understands. It isn’t your father’s Democrat Party anymore.
And the people that are behind Biden and pushing him out there are invisible. And this is important because presidents have to face the people. Presidents have to campaign. They have to get to know the people. They have to put the agenda that they favor out there. They have to tell the American people what that party is gonna do.
And the American people are being lied to and have been for the past six months over what the Biden administration is going to be. It’s gonna be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal. It’s gonna be massive tax increases. It’s gonna be the end of the two-party system, and they are salivating and can’t wait for it. They know that they could never get elected if they were honest about any of this.
If we knew, for example, who’s really behind this, who’s really the power behind Joe Biden, and if they were to be seen, if they were to make themselves known and if they were then to announce what their agenda is, like bye-bye your guns. These people are gonna make moves like you can’t believe. They’re gonna Stack the Supreme Court with liberal judges that will rule from the bench and create law rather than interpret it.
It’ll be nothing to get rid of the Second Amendment. It’ll be nothing. It will just be a Supreme Court decision. Second Amendment, unconstitutional. Supreme Court says so. Done. Nothing the Republicans can do about it. The Supreme Court is the last stop along the appellate route. They can’t wait to get rid of number two, folks. They cannot wait. (interruption) Yeah, they know how many people have guns out there. It’s not gonna stop them.
So Ms. Pletka instinctively and alone among Never Trumpers understands this. Here’s more from her op-ed. “Joe Biden would be a figurehead president, incapable of focus or leadership, who would run a teleprompter presidency with the words drafted by his party’s hard-left ideologues.” Yup. And a very few of them. We don’t know who they are yet.
“I fear that a Congress with Democrats controlling both houses — almost certainly ensured by a Biden victory in November — would begin an assault on the institutions of government that preserve the nation’s small ‘d’ democracy. That could include the abolition of the filibuster, creating an executive-legislative monolith of unlimited political power; an increase in the number of Supreme Court seats to ensure a liberal supermajority; passage of devastating economic measures such as the Green New Deal; nationalized health care; the dismantling of U.S. borders and the introduction of socialist-inspired measures that will wreck an economy still recovering from the pandemic shutdown.”
By the way, there’s a new report out that the global economy is not doing nearly as badly as people thought, especially in the United States and China. I’ll have details on that. One more paragraph here from Danielle Pletka. “I fear,” she writes, “I fear the grip of Manhattan-San Francisco progressive mores that increasingly permeate my daily newspapers, my children’s curriculums and my local government. I fear the virtue-signaling bullies who increasingly try to dominate or silence public discourse — and encourage my children to think that their being White is intrinsically evil, that America’s founding is akin to original sin.”
Does this woman not sound like me, folks? Can you understand now why I am singing her praises here? That’s exactly what this bunch is headed for if they win. You just have to listen to them. They’re out saying all this. America’s founding sin, slavery, makes the founding illegitimate, unjust, and immoral.
She says, “I fear the growing self-censorship that guides many people’s every utterance –” meaning you’re more afraid to tell people what you really think without fear over who might hear you. “– and the leftist vigilantes who view every personal choice — from recipes to hairdos — through their twisted prisms of politics and culture. An entirely Democratic-run Washington, urged on by progressives’ media allies, would no doubt only accelerate these trends.”
Oh. That’s an understatement. So, sorry if I scared you yesterday. It wasn’t my intention. But that is what’s on the other side of a Trump defeat. This is why it’s so frustrating I even have to explain this. Everybody ought to know this. The Democrats are flat-out telling everybody what they think. They’re acting it out in these blue states and cities. It’s plain as day to see who they are. Plain as day to see what they believe. It’s plain as day to see who they hate. And it’s us and this country and the institutions of our founding.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We got a lot of people that want to weigh in on my projection of what happens to America if Trump loses. By the way, folks, it isn’t just me. I mean, I happen to be on the cutting edge on this. Danielle Pletka has weighed in. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of that. She’s a Never Trumper like all of them are. But she has split from them.
And one of the things that’s noteworthy about the Never Trumpers is they think they’re the smartest people in the room, and they are literally blind to the threat posed by liberalism, which we always believed. I grew up, I supported all of these Never Trumpers when they were conservative intellectuals ’cause I thought they got it. I thought that part and parcel of what they were doing was rooted in their understanding of the dangers of liberalism.
I don’t think that’s a factor. Because they’re out there now, some of these people, literally trying to get Joe Biden elected. This is just doofusville. These people are so blinded by their personal hatred for Trump, they don’t see what this country’s genuine threats are, the threats that we face. So kudos to Danielle Pletka.
But Michael Anton, who one of the most brilliant of our conservative intellectuals wrote The Flight 93 Election. Oh, and did that tick off the Never Trumpers. They hated that he wrote it under a different name, e pluribus unum or something. I forget what it was. He wrote it anonymously. And everybody was trying to figure out who it was, ’cause they hated the guy. Flight 93 Election, meaning, hey, we gotta storm the cockpit, we have got to elect Donald Trump, we have got to stop the worldwide left and its attempt at destroying the United States. And they’re trying to do it again.
So he’s written not just a column, he has written a book about it. I’ll get the title for you here in a minute. There are others who have this fear. My good buddy Mark Levin is scared to death over what this election means. Hannity. Everybody. Trump is the lone guy that’s standing in the way of the United States ceasing to be what it was founded to be. It’s that serious. And it is frightening when you think about it.
A lot of people want to weigh in on it, and a lot of them I think are — am I right, Mr. Snerdley? Many of them disagree with me on this. Leave it to Snerdley to find people that would disagree with me on the primary premise of the busy broadcast day. But that’s okay. You know, I’m like Trump. I’m not a coward. I’m not afraid to talk to people that disagree with me. In fact, I look forward to it. We put those people at the front of the line on the call roster. We always have.
Here’s something. “Democrats back away from their plan to quickly reverse the Trump tax cuts.” Now, they’re gonna have to be careful about this because they’re out there — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Crazy Bernie and everybody, whoever they are running the Biden campaign, including Biden, promising everybody they’re gonna raise taxes among the first things they do.
If you want to know one thing, if you want to see, if you want to realize the degree to which the Democrat Party has lost touch with its traditional constituency, the Democrat Party was the party that everybody thought was the party of the little guy. The Democrat Party was looking out for the little guy against massively big American corporations. The Democrat Party was looking out for the union guy, the blue-collar guy, the little guy, the little woman, the soccer mom.
They have abandoned those people. They have abandoned everyone. When they start promising $4 trillion tax increases? I mean, if you’re gonna raise taxes and you want to raise that much money, you gotta tax everybody. You can’t just tax the rich. They’re gonna destroy people. They’re gonna ruin people, on top of the pandemic. And they’re out there promising that they’re going to do this.
Michael Anton’s book is called The Coming Coup. The Coming Coup. And The Coming Coup is essentially the actions of the Democrats after Biden wins. They’re literally going to have a coup to take over, and they’re gonna demolish the one-party system. It’s gonna be really easy for them to do, the way they’re gonna go about it.
It’s why Thomas Jefferson and the founders, it’s not hard. Liberty has to be defended daily. Freedom has to be defended and fought for daily. It’s easy to get rid of it. If you have a mind to destroy the two-party system that’s rooted in individual liberty and the freedom to vote for who you want, the Democrats, they can do this inside of months. It would be really easy to eliminate any opposition.
What have I always told you about them? What’s the one thing standing in the way of their acquiring total power forever? It’s elections. The one thing they can’t control. They resent the hell having to go through elections, folks, because they know — and do not doubt me on this — they know that they are a functioning minority, just in terms of numbers. We have not gotten to the point where a majority of Americans want to get rid of democracy, want to get rid of a representative republic. We haven’t reached the point where a majority of Americans want Marxism as the governing philosophy of the country, or communism. We’re not there. They know that. They’re fully aware of it.
So the thing they’ve gotta do is get rid of the one thing that stands in their way, and that’s elections. So how would they do that? It wouldn’t be all that tough. You don’t actually get rid of elections. You make them pointless. I mean, Putin still has elections. He gets 95% of the vote. Hugo Chavez, Venezuela, had elections, the 97% of the vote.
See, you don’t get rid of elections. You just arrange them so that they don’t matter. It’s not hard. That’s what’s scary about it. And I’ll go through the details, the relative ease as the program unfolds.
Now, this story is from TheHill.com: “Democrats are backing away from vows to reverse President Trump’s tax cuts if they take control of the Senate and White House.” I’ll tell you why this is happening. It’s because the polls are tightening. It has to be. I just saw a story, Biden’s lead in Florida is down to plus three. that’s margin-of-error territory. That’s if you believe the poll in the first place. And that lead is among low-information voters to boot.
The Democrats say that they are gonna focus on increasing spending and investments in green technology and infrastructure. So they’re promising another stimulus like we got under Obama and Biden, but it’s gonna make that one look like chump change. The fact they’re backing away from the quick reversal of the Trump tax cuts means that they are aware that they do not have this election sewn up. Contrary to what CNN would love you to believe, the New York Times, they know they don’t have it sewn up.
House Democrats are now floating this idea that Trump will shut down the government if he loses. That demonstrates the intellectual bankruptcy that the modern-day Democrat Party faces. That’s what they claim is gonna happen every — when they’re in trouble and when they need to scare the American people into not voting Republican, they come out and claim Republicans are going to shut down the government, Republicans are gonna take away your Social Security, Republicans are gonna do whatever they’re gonna do to create harm in your life.
House Democrats say that Trump will shut down the government if he loses. I thought it was that Trump wasn’t gonna leave? Somebody asked Bill Barr about that. Some journalist. “Mr. Attorney General, what do you think the odds are President Trump will in fact not leave?” And Barr was like, “Are you serious? Don’t be silly.”
It’s not Donald Trump, folks, that you need to be afraid of. It’s not Donald Trump that you need to fear doing things that will undermine this country. He’s the one guy trying to save it. He’s the one guy trying to protect it. He’s the one guy trying to maintain it as founded. There’s no way Trump is gonna do anything. It’s the Democrat Party that you need to fear in this regard. It’s the Democrat Party.
Look. They have yet to accept the 2016 election results. They’re still trying to say Trump is illegitimate, four years later. It was the Democrat Party that refused to engage in this peaceful transfer of power, and they still are refusing.