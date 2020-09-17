BLM Support Plummets, But Still Dangerously High

RUSH: We had a story, it was a tweet from — I can’t remember who. It might have been Mark Penn. It might have been some other Democrat. They were very, very worried that Black Lives Matter had gone from plus 25 support, I think it was Michigan, but it might be Wisconsin. Black Lives Matter had gone from plus 25 support to zero.
Now, let me tell you how absurd this is. Black Lives Matter is a straight-up Marxist, Leninist, communist organization. It is not a civil rights organization in any way, shape, manner, or form. Not my opinion. It’s what they say about themselves on their own website. This is what makes so much of this mind-boggling.
The NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball, professional sports, they’ve all thrown in with a communist organization, and they know it. Many of them have thrown in with another communist organization. That’d be China. Black Lives Matter is not about anything to do with Martin Luther King, not about Selma, it’s not about any of the civil rights activity, slavery, none of that. It’s flat-out anti-capitalism, full-fledged pro-communism. And their objective is to destroy the United States as currently structured.
So I found it fascinating, somebody like Black Lives Matter, you know, people go out and poll them and they were plus 25 favorability. And you know who gave them that favorability was white, Millennial, college-educated women. White women who have been targeted in college and high school classrooms, they have been guilted like you can’t believe into being responsible for all of the misfortune and the unfortunate things that have happened to African-Americans their whole lives, and they have accepted the blame, they’ve accepted the guilt, and they end up supporting Black Lives Matter and Antifa.
They’ve been reached through a high speed tunnel of emotion and they have not been appealed to via reason or intellect or anything of the sort. So Black Lives Matter was plus 25 approval. I think it was Michigan or Wisconsin, one of the two. Now, some weeks ago they had lost all their support. They were down to zero.
The news today is support for Black Lives Matter has dropped 12 points overall, not just in one state, but everywhere since June. And this poll is from the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press. And they say support for Black Lives Matter has dropped 12 points since June. Get this. This is maddening to me. Back in June 67% of American adults said they supported the Black Lives Matter movement. What a dangerous, scary, embarrassing thing. Sixty-seven percent.
Now, we have to allow that a certain percentage of that 67% were just taking the path of least resistance when they answered. Phone rings. “Hi. We’re from the ‘You’re a racist’ polling company. You support Black Lives Matter?”
“Oh, absolutely, I mean, I got Black Lives Matter signs in the front door. Absolutely I do.”
“Okay, good, you’re not a racist, then.” Hang up. What are the odds? “No, I don’t support Black Lives Matter. They’re not a civil rights –”
“Oh, really? You don’t, huh? Well, somebody gonna be visiting your house maybe tonight. You might want to be on the lookout for that.”
I think there may be some of that. But I think a lot of support for Black Lives Matter is simply the result of media disinformation, flat-out lying. And even despite that, now Black Lives Matter support has dropped 12 points. It’s still over 50%. Still 55% of adults said they supported the racial justice movement. It’s not racial, and it’s not justice. It is anti-American. It’s anti-American founding. It’s anti-capitalism. It’s anti-liberty and freedom, is what Black Lives Matter is.
It ought to have whatever percentage of communists are in this country, 10%, ought to have no more than 10% support. 55%. That’s still dangerously high. And it has to be that a large percentage of our population is just ignorant. I’m not saying stupid. Just ignorant. They just don’t know.