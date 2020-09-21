It’s Our Fault That Biden Said 200 Million Will Die of COVID?

RUSH: Have you heard the latest Plugs Biden gaffe? Biden claimed that 200 million Americans will die of COVID-19 by the time he finishes the speech that he was giving at the time. He issued “a stark warning to Americans, saying that “200 million people will die” of Covid-19 by the end of his short speech. Speaking in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden hammered President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but one of his statements stood out from the rest of the speech. ‘It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.'”
He was likely confusing 199,000 with 200 million. It says here that — I don’t know what the website is, RT, I don’t know what it is. It might be the Russian thing. But it says here that “Biden was likely trying to talk about the 199,000 Americans who have died. … However, conservative commentators saw his flub as further evidence the former vice president isn’t all there mentally.”
See? So it’s always Republicans. Plugs will go out and say something totally ridiculous that does indicate it’s not all clicking there, that the elevator isn’t going to the top floor, that Plugs is an order of fries short of a Happy Meal, whatever it is, it’s always the Republicans’ fault. Two-hundred million Americans will die.