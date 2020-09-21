On RINOs Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RUSH: Let me go to Whitesboro, New York, and grab a quick phone call. This is Ed. And welcome, sir. Great to have you here with us.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Hey, this Murkowski, Collins, and Romney, what of those three do we need to get this justice through?
RUSH: We don’t need any of those and we can’t lose any more.
CALLER: Okay. Okay. I don’t know what these people are thinking. My God.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I don’t know what Romney — I don’t know why the people of Utah —
RUSH: I tell you what they’re thinking, Ed. They’re thinking like Democrats. They are thinking that most people in the country hate Trump. They think that most people look at Trump and see this vile Mr. Orange Man. And they are dead wrong about it, but there’s nothing new in it. They are proud moderates. If there’s anything that ought to disqualify or discredit moderates, it’s these three. Because they illustrate how misunderstood the term is. Moderate is not open-minded and willing to examine. Moderate means anti-Republican or, in the current context, moderate means anti-Trump. Moderate, undecided, means anti-Trump. That’s all you have to know.
So here’s what can happen. You lose Murkowski and Collins almost by rote because they misunderstand what’s going on and they’re scared to death of the Democrats. There’s a photo out there — you know, I need to find this photo from my archives. There is a photo of Dianne Feinstein during the Kavanaugh hearings. And this photo, she’s with Murkowski, she’s got Murkowski pinned up against the wall. And she is attempting, even though Feinstein’s a tiny little hump, too, she’s attempting to tower over Murkowski. It is clear that Dianne Feinstein’s engaging in intimidation of Murkowski.
And I think it works. But Trump has some things up his sleeve such as the nominee him or herself. If Trump nominates the right person, it can bring a lot of pressure on these three people. “Oh, really, Senator Murkowski? You have a problem with an Hispanic female being nominated who happens to be Republican conservative-leaning on the Supreme Court? Really, Ms. Collins, you got a problem? You want to join the Democrats here in trashing an Hispanic female or a Catholic female,” in the case of Amy Coney Barrett.
Now what they would say, “No, it’s not about the nominee. I think the president should wait. I think the next election should determine the nominee.” That is such a cop-out. That is fear. That is fear, I mean, making itself so obvious. But the numbers are this, and we can afford to lose three, but no more. It would bring in Mike Pence as the tie-breaking vote, the vice president, the president of the Senate, he would go in and he would break the tie, and then the Trump nominee would be confirmed.
But okay, I got the photo here. It’s gonna take me awhile ’til the next break before I can get it moved into position for the Dittocam. But hang on for that. I’ll show it to you in just a jiffy here, folks. The bottom line is that I don’t know if we’ve really lost Murkowski and Collins for good. Probably so. But who the nominee is is going to play a big role in this. They are, as I say, illustrating the phoniness of being moderate and undecided.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I just got a quick note from a brilliant friend, a brilliant legal mind and friend. He said, “Mr. Limbaugh, there’s another possibility out there, and it is that Susan Collins and Murkowski could not vote at all, as opposed to voting against the nominee. They could simply vote ‘present,’ thereby abstaining, showing their opposition against a procedure but not voting against the nominee.”
It’s true. They could abstain. They could express their displeasure with the procedure (and thereby dump on Mr. Orange Man), but not vote against the nominee. If they vote “present,” it doesn’t count against the vote against the nominee. Now, the Democrats only have 47 votes against. The Republicans only need 48, if the Collins, Murkowski people don’t vote at all. Let’s throw Romney in there.
If they don’t vote at all, they abstain, if they vote “present,” all we need’s 48 votes, and you don’t need get to 51, and that is something they could do. It’s something that they might seriously consider, if they do not want to vote against the nominee but do want to vote against the procedure and that’s how they would do it.
All right. Here’s the photo. And we have had this photo up at RushLimbaugh.com before. We put it up during the Kavanaugh hearings, but I want to show you how this stuff works. The first photo I want to put up is a long shot of Senator DiFi have pinioned Murkowski up against the wall and telling her what-for, and we’ve gotta close-up of this.
We’re showing this the Dittocam right now for those of you who are subscribing to the Dittocam. But fear not. These photos that we’re showing will be on the website — the RushLimbaugh.com website — on the free side in mere moments. This is not a cheap trick to get people to subscribe. But that picture, you know, with Feinstein…
She’s got her left hand up with her hand up there against the wall. It looks like a Hitler salute just to give you an idea. It’s not what it is, don’t misunderstand, but looks like that. With the left arm, left hand — which, of course, makes it a not Hitler salute because that happened with the right arm. I’m just trying to give you a mental picture here.
And Murkowski is cowering. She’s holding what looks like her phone in her right hand or something. She’s got her purse in her left hand. But Dianne Feinstein is telling Murkowski how it’s gonna be. Now, let’s switch. We have a close-up of this, and there is the close-up, for those of you watching the Dittocam. You could say on the left side there that Dianne Feinstein is not happy, and she is giving Murkowski the what-for.
And Murkowski looks pained. Murkowski looks like to be suffering. Would you agree with this interpretation, Mr. Snerdley? (interruption) Looks… Her eyes are closed. She looks to be… She’s either frustrated, flabbergasted, or she is frightened. Ah, maybe not frightened. She just maybe she realizes (ha-ha-ha) on which side of the bread her butter is. But Dianne Feinstein, there is no doubt what’s happening here.
Dianne Feinstein is telling Murkowski how she gonna vote; what it’s gonna mean. I mean, there is a sense of resolve, a mean spirit; there’s a demand on that facial expression of Dianne Feinstein. (interruption) What are you saying in there? What are you saying? (interruption) Oh, that’s a good way to put it. “It looks like bullying.” That’s exactly right.
It’s a great way to describe it. “Bullying” is not in my vocabulary ’cause, you know, it’s not a big deal, but… (interruption) Yes, there it is. That’s exactly what’s happening there. Dianne Feinstein is bullying poor little Lisa. The Democrat is bullying the Republican babe.
Grab another phone call here while we have time. This is Brian in St. Augustine, Florida. Great to have you, sir. You’re next.
CALLER: Hey, thanks for taking my call, Rush. I just wanted to say that the biggest mistake the Republicans made was in 2016 people like Lindsey Graham making excuses for doing what they had the power to do, and now it’s coming to bite them all in the rear end.
RUSH: Like what do you mean? Give me an example. What did he do?
CALLER: Well, when he said, “Oh, well, use my words against me. We’re doing this because the last year when — when there’s a — an election coming up, with — with the — with Merrick Garland.” They should have just said, “You would do the same thing if the roles were reversed to the Democrats, and that’s the result of having the power in the Senate.”
RUSH: Oh, I see. You’re thinking that Lindsey Graham should have just been forthright, upfront, and honest rather than try to make excuses.
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: Well —
CALLER: You don’t have to make excuses for it.
RUSH: Yeah, but is it gonna matter now? Does it matter now?
CALLER: Well, it doesn’t matter, but now the Democrats have all these talking points that they can go ahead and say, oh, well, you said this four years ago. But now the Republicans have… Well, Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself said this four years ago.
RUSH: That’s right. “You said this four years ago” goes both ways. But that doesn’t… I don’t mean to be trying to say your call is insignificant. Please don’t misunderstand. The only relevant bottom line we have here is not what Lindsey Graham said or any other senator, whatever, Murkowski and Collins. The fact is, we got President Trump, and that’s gonna determine what’s gonna happen — and, mark my words, it’s going to happen.