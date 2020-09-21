Vote Trump and You’ll Never See Your Grandkids Again

RUSH: I’ve had a number of people tell me over the course of the past couple, three years that they have to be very careful around their grandkids and their own kids, but primarily, depending on the age, their own kids. You’ve got people who are 68, 69, 70 years old, and they’ve got kids that are 30, 35, whatever, and the kids are Millennials.
And they’ve been sort of swallowed up by a whole bunch of liberalism, or maybe just a little bit of it. They’ve been touched by “fairness,” the liberal notion of “equality” and “sameness” and so forth. But the bottom line is they are not the conservatives their parents are. As such, they have to be very careful about what they say they believe around their own kids if they want to see the grandkids.
I have had more people tell me that their own kids are denying them visitation rights with their grandkids if they like Trump, and I was reminded of this with a story that runs recently in a publication called Medium. The headline: “Today I Gave My Dad a Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son,” by Leo Guinan. “Today I found out he put a Trump sign in his yard. I got [ticked off],” except he didn’t say “ticked off.”
He said the word that I still won’t say in public on this radio program. I hear a lot of people use the P-word. I hear a lot of people using it. But I, for some reason, have not succumbed yet. But this guy, Leo Guinan said, “Today I found out he put a Trump sign in his yard.” (paraphrased) I got really Pd off, I mean really Pd off. “And I sent him and my mom a text message. …
“This is what it said: ‘Due to the signs in the yard, the kids and I will not be down. The current occupant of the White House is preaching hate and violence, endangering the lives and safety of many of my friends. This is not acceptable to me at all. There is a complete disregard for women, minorities, science, ethics, and morality.
“‘Please consider if you support Trump that much. Because I hate him that much. I wanted to be upfront and honest about my feelings.’ … At this point, it is not acceptable to me. You can vote for whom you wish. But I can choose who I surround myself with. I love my dad, but I can’t be around him until he understands how vital I believe this election to be and what is truly at stake. It is not easy. But it was necessary. Now to see what fallout occurs.”
Everything there was written by this Leo Guinan person. But the first part was the actual quotes from his text. So this is what? This is emotional blackmail, and the left is using it on their own parents. We’ve been talking about this for quite a while, people threaten to cut other people off from their grandkids if they continue to support Trump. I’ve had the same thing.
“If you’re gonna turn that radio on to Limbaugh, then I’m not bringing the grandkids over! You’re not gonna see them. I’m not gonna have them listening! Not gonna happen,” and you get the same reason. “Well, he’s a bigot, he’s a racist, a homophobe, anti-science,” and all that. Now, let’s go through these things that this guy Leo Guinan professes to believe. He thinks that Trump preaches hate and violence.
Meanwhile, the hate and violence that is roiling this country is happening in Democrat cities and in Democrat states, and the hate is being articulated and acted out by left-wing liberal Democrats — proudly! Black Lives Matter is proudly engaging in hate. So is Antifa. They are engaging in violence. They are destroying other people’s private property. They are burning down other people’s property.
They are burning down government property. They are looting and stealing, taking things which do not belong to them. There’s not one shred of that that’s been encouraged or advocated for by Donald Trump. Donald Trump has asked these governors and mayors one thing: “Ask me for some help. I can’t come in and stop this until you ask for it,” and they refuse.
So these Democrat governors and mayors permit this hatred and this violence to continue with nobody stopping it. These are the people seeking to take money away from the cops. It’s not Donald Trump supporters who are walking up to a sheriff’s vehicle with two sheriffs in Compton, California, and shooting them in the face at point-blank range. Those are Joe Biden supporters.
Those are supposedly lovable, feelable, touchable, really soft and concerned and compassionate liberals doing all of that, Mr. Guinan. Donald Trump is not responsible for any of the violence and hatred that’s happening out there. He’s speaking out against it. But in these people’s world, Trump is responsible for it because he says things they don’t agree with — and since he says things they don’t agree with, they are entitled to violence.
They are entitled to their hate, because he’s Mr. Orange Man. It is a perverted, convoluted world in which they live — and it’s gotta break their parents’ hearts, because their parents don’t know how to approach these kids, obviously. Trump is preaching hate and violence, endangering the lives and safety of many of your friends?
Your lives and the lives of your friends are not be endangered by Donald Trump because of the words that he utters — and the words he utters are not pro-violence! I bet you believe that Trump said there are good Nazis. I’ll bet you believe this drivel! You believe every lie and distortion your precious media is ramming down your precious, lovable, little Millennial throat.
But none of it is true. Not one thing you believe about Donald Trump is true. Donald Trump is not anti-science. What Donald Trump’s against is the politicization of science which is exactly what the theory of man-made climate change is. The minute you young whippersnappers have to run around and start talking about “the consensus of scientists” means that there isn’t any science at all involved.
Sorry to be redundant on this, folks, but this stuff… You want to talk about mad? This stuff makes me mad as hell. This ignorance, this sophistry — and the expecting arrogance? These people think that they’re the smartest ones in the room. They think they’re the only ones that get it. They have no idea how Donald Trump is trying to improve their lives and the lives of every other American.
They haven’t the slightest clue how Donald Trump’s literally trying to save them from the wanton destruction of this country by virtue of its retransformation to something it was never founded to be. They probably think Black Lives Matter is a compassionate civil rights organization when it’s not. That’s the last thing Black Lives Matter cares about.
There’s a complete disregard for women, for minorities, for science, ethics, morality? That’s just embarrassingly naive. But it is almost a word-for-word regurgitation of the crap and the garbage that is uttered daily by Democrats and the media — which is redundant. What disregard for women? There are more women in positions of power in the Trump administration than in any Democrat administration there’s ever been!
And it’s not even close, Mr. Guinan. Ditto minorities. And, by the way, speaking of that, there’s a lot of panic out there on the left because Trump is kicking butt when it comes to the African-American vote. I’ve got this little tweet here from PollWatch. “We are now considering that Trump could get more than 15% of the black vote.
“Both the Democracy Institute and Emerson,” it’s a polling unit, “show Trump getting 19% of the vote. Rasmussen is showing Trump could get 22% of the vote.” Another outfit, Baris said that Trump could get 20% of the black vote in Pennsylvania. PollWatch says that they may have to up their estimate of 11% to 15%. African-American unemployment prior to COVID-19 was an all-time low, Mr. Guinan!
Hispanic unemployment prior to COVID-19 was an all-time low, Mr. Guinan. Complete disregard for women, minorities, science, and ethics? Morality? Mr. Guinan, do you not see what’s happening on your own side of the aisle? Do you not see the wanton destruction of private property? Do you not see the wanton attempted murder of police officers that is happening on your side of the aisle?
Do you not know what the objective of man-made climate change really is, Mr. Guinan? Do you know that the rolling blackouts in California — the reason why people have to turn off their power, or have it turned off for them or to have to unplug their toasters, for crying out loud — is because California has bought into your precious climate change argument and they’ve gotten rid of megatons and megatons of power created by fossil fuels and there just isn’t enough to satisfy demand?
Yet, Mr. Guinan, we in Florida have an even bigger demand for almost the entire year on running our air-conditioners, and we never have blackouts. We have power plants run by fossil fuels. We never have blackouts unless a tornado or hurricanes comes through. We never have government-mandated bailout because our elected official done stupid things like trying to power the state with stupid-ass windmills and solar panels.
You’re just doing dumb, stupid things. You’re investing and believing in dumb, stupid things, which are demonstrably provable as dumb and stupid, but nobody’s got the guts to say them to you because for some reason they’re scared to death. Oh, I forget! You’re gonna deny your parents their chance to see their grandkids. That’s right. I forgot.
All because of your own ignorance, Mr. Guinan.
And here you openly admit your “hate” for Donald Trump? While accusing him of preaching hate and violence, something he does the exact opposite of every day? If you had the ability, Mr. Guinan, to actually be introspective and examine yourself, you’d be so embarrassed that you’d ask people for forgiveness and a chance to start over. You’re just blind. And it’s the hatred that’s poisoned you into blindness.
Now you gotta take it out on your parents. Boy, that’s really gutsy, Mr. Guinan! That is really, really gutsy — and all of you other Millennials who want to hold your parents emotionally hostage to your own ignorance. I’m not going to stupidity, although you may be. But I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt. I think you’re just ignorant. I think you’re believing the garbage, the flat-out rip-rot that you listen to every day thinking it’s the news.
RUSH: All right. So I just checked the email, and I got a slew of ’em in there. I picked one that is the most representative. Are you ready? “Dear Mr. Limbaugh: These kids you’re talking about are like mine, just like mine. Mr. Guinan is just like my kids. They really, really…” I want you to listen to this, folks. “They really, really believe that the violence in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, wherever it’s happening is being done by white supremacists and that Donald Trump is leading them.
“They think it’s all QAnon and other fringe groups.” So the violence in Portland and Seattle is being done by Black Lives Matter — and they put out there in front of them these white, Millennial, college-age women so that it looks like a bunch of white people are doing the protesting — and the people who are the targets of this thing are buying it. They think the violence is being done by white supremacists and that Donald Trump leads them!
They think it’s all QAnon and other fringe groups, when we know Black Lives Matter is doing this; Antifa is doing this. They hate Trump. There’s nothing at all related to or associated with Donald Trump about any of this destruction. It’s all being sponsored, promoted, and allowed by the Democrat Party — and these kids don’t even know it.
“My kids also believe that blacks are totally justified protesting all of this. It’s okay to be mad and break windows because of systemic racism out there. So, Mr. Limbaugh, I can’t talk about this with my daughter. I can’t even bring it up. If my daughter were to ever find out that I listen to you, I would be in hot water you don’t even want to know about.
“So I can’t talk about it with her because if I do, I risk losing my daughter and the grandchildren, because I am convinced that my daughter would not let me see them — and for what, Mr. Limbaugh? A political point? I am not going to run the risk of losing contact with my grandchildren over a political point.” Okay. “This is not worth it. It’s not worth losing my daughter and grandchildren for a political point.”
But these people (chuckles), they’ll sure yell at Trump if he doesn’t get something right or they’ll yell at other Republicans, whatever.
It’s interesting how this emotional blackmail works.