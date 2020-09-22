Amy Coney Barrett, Plugs and Catholicism

RUSH: Marty’s in Orlando, Florida. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Dittos and best wishes from Orlando.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Rush, a month or so ago, the media was promoting and reminding us that Joe Biden is a “devout Catholic” and that was a good thing. Now the media is warning us that with potential nominee Amy Coney Barrett being a “devout Catholic,” that’s problematic, and I’m confused. If it’s good for Biden, shouldn’t it be good for Barrett and vice-versa: Bad for her, bad for him?
RUSH: You need to help me out here. What did and who was it in the media that was promoting Biden positively as a devout Catholic and that being a good thing? Who was doing that?
CALLER: They all did. I remember hearing the montage of most the media spoke people MSNBC, CNN, et cetera, reminding us Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, and they kept reminding us that and telling us that.
RUSH: Yeah, but they were tying that to something, and it wasn’t abortion. They were tying it to… I wish I… I don’t remember what it is. But, to me, you’re making the argument that, my God, what a bunch of hypocrisy, and I agree with you that it is frustrating and it’s maddening.
But it’s politics. Hypocrisy doesn’t attach to Democrats. They’re running around; they’re gonna say that Biden is qualified and would be a good nominee ’cause he’s a devout Catholic. They’re gonna have no problem at all saying Amy Coney Barrett should be nowhere near the Supreme Court because she’s a Catholic, and Dianne Feinstein’s already done that.
In the hearings that there were for Amy Coney Barrett for her current judicial seat, Dianne Feinstein — who is Jewish — condescendingly said to Amy Coney Barrett, “The dogma lives loudly in you,” as though Satan was lurking right there in the body of Amy Coney Barrett. “The dogma lives loudly in you.” The dogma! All she was talking about was her religious beliefs as it relates to the sanctity of life.
The dogma! Why, Satan himself has moved from the Slim Whitman record grooves to the body of Amy Coney Barrett. I’m sorry, but — and I don’t mean to be throwing cold water on you. But hypocrisy… There’s hypocrisy, and the Democrat Party is a bunch of hypocrites, but it’s like saying, “The ocean’s wet.” It’s not news, and you’re never gonna get them held accountable for it.
But I need to find out the context of them, ’cause I don’t remember off the top of my head why Biden was getting platitudes and approval because of his Catholicism. It had to be related to something, because normally these people, they just don’t like religion or religious people at all, particularly Christians, in any way, shape, manner, or form.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I think I might have found what it is. And there a couple things here that might be responsible for the Drive-By Media praising Biden and his devout Catholicism. I have a story here from NPR just a couple days ago. “How Joe Biden’s Faith Shapes His Politics.” And this is all about how Biden’s Catholicism has made him the politician he is, and NPR’s very supportive of that. Well, now, this is hypocrisy piled on top of itself. However, what gave us this? Well, we gotta go back to August the 7th.
Washington Post: “Trump Said Biden ‘Hurt God.’ Biden has spent his life drawing from his Catholic faith.” Now, what brought up Biden’s faith was when Trump said in early August that Biden will take away your guns, he will take away your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything. Biden will hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, at least our kind of energy, and that led to the Washington Post headline on August 7th. “Trump Said Biden ‘Hurt God.’ Biden has spent his life drawing from his Catholic faith.”
So the media was kind of driven to this defense of Catholicism by Trump. They would have never written a story supportive of Biden’s Catholicism were it not for the fact that Trump went out there and attacked Biden as somebody who would hurt God. And what do you think Trump meant? He’s talking about abortion. All these Democrats, they run around and they’re pro-choice.
I mean, look at this governor in Virginia, Ralph Northam. Ralph Northam openly believes in taking the life of the baby after it had done survived the abortion attempt. And they say that that is an article of compassion. Out loud, folks, if you’re gonna praise Democrats for supporting infanticide and then Donald Trump is gonna come along and say people like this hurt God, I mean, you want to talk about hypocrisy, Democrats out there extolling the virtues of their devout Catholicism, bragging about themselves being pro-choice. But Trump’s got a point. This drove the Drive-By Media, including NPR, the Washington Post to defend Biden’s Catholicism.
So I think it’s kind of clever maneuvering on Trump’s part. ‘Cause, look, the Democrat base is not gonna be moved by the fact that Biden is a devout Catholic and that his devout Catholicism shapes his politics. Not in the slightest is that gonna excite the Democrat base. But they ran the story — the fact that it’s NPR on their website, I don’t know if it was ever broadcast. The fact that it’s on their website might mean that they were duty-bound to talk about it but not really amplify it very much.