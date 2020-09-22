Threats to Burn the Country for Biden Are Not “Normal”

RUSH: Here’s Gerard in Atlanta. You’re next, sir. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, it’s great to hear your voice.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Yes. Hey, a question for you. How does Joe Biden still be the presidential candidate of civility, normalcy, and calm if all his party leaders are threatening to tear down all the institutions that our country stands for? How does he get around that?
RUSH: Let’s see. How does Biden still say he’s the candidate of normalcy when they want to burn down the country?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: There’s an answer to that. It’s a good question. And the answer to the question is — and you’ve gotta keep this in mind — they have attempted to establish the reality that Trump is Mr. Abnormal, that everything Trump is sick and evil and abnormal. Therefore, anything not Trump is normalcy.
They have also set themselves up as good. Trump is evil. In the battle of good versus evil, good can do anything to defeat evil. If it means destroying Portland in order to defeat Trump, it’s perfectly okay. If it means destroying the police in order to destroy Trump, then it’s okay. Not only okay, it’s called for. So this is their justification for it. Trump is evil orange man. They are good people. And so they’re battling abnormality as defined by Trump. Anything not Trump is normalcy. That’s what they tell themselves. That’s what many in their base believe.
How would you argue with that? If you had those people that believed those kind of things and you’re talking to them, how would you – you wouldn’t. There’s no way you could even connect. You got nothing in common with them. Those people need to be defeated. Within the political sense they need to be defeated each and every time there is a chance to defeat them.
You don’t need to chat with them. You don’t need to talk with them. There’s no place to meet them. There’s no overlap of things that we have in common. If you’re dealing with a bunch of people who think it’s totally normal to burn down an American city and to loot businesses that you don’t own and to burn them down, if that’s normal, you got nothing in common with those people. Those people are breaking the law. Those people need to be held accountable to the law. But those people are trying to defund and deactivate the police.
These people need to be defeated. They need to be kept the minority that they are. I’m talking minority here in terms of numbers, not skin color or any of the sort. But, see, your question, you’re asking a very logical question. How can Joe Biden say he’s the candidate of normalcy when his party’s threatening to burn down the country. And they are, folks. They’re threatening to burn down the country if Trump gets his nominee.
They’re telling themselves Trump is abnormal, Trump is the danger, Trump is the problem, Trump is the threat. It is Trump who has to be stopped. And in the quest to stop Trump, anything goes. Now, you’re dealing with a complete absence of intelligence and logic in dealing with people like that.
So trying to talk with them or debate with them rationally about it is impossible. That’s why I don’t have time for it. Just beat ’em. Just beat ’em. Just be focused on defeating these people and be done with it. Don’t give them the time of day beyond that.