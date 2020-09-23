The Democrats Have Undermined the Integrity of Our Elections

RUSH: Here is Elliott in Wilmette, Illinois. I’m glad you called, Elliott. Great to have you. It’s been a long time since we’ve had an Elliott on the program.
CALLER: Why, thank you. It’s a delight to speak with you. I couldn’t be happier. Thanks for taking my call and Mr. Snerdley. I’ll be quick. I’d like Trump to win just enough electoral votes on election night so that Walter Mondale can hold his head up high. That kind of victory is (unintelligible) he can do.
But with mail-in voting now I believe the Democrats goal is not so much to win, I don’t think they can, to win the election but to spoil the election which goes back to what you were saying. I think they’re trying to ruin people’s confidence in the election results and if they drag out the election for days and weeks the way they did with Al Franken, they’ll be able to do that.
RUSH: The timing of what you’re saying is what’s got me a little perplexed here. First, why do you want them to do whatever for Walter Mondale?
CALLER: Oh, I was thinking if he would —
RUSH: I mean, Mondale lost in a landslide, and yet you want a very close election here that’s not decided for what, two or three days?
CALLER: No, I’d like him to win overwhelmingly, which he will if everybody comes out. I just meant that if he — by Walter Mondale — if he wins by similar numbers as Reagan did, then perhaps Walter Mondale wouldn’t feel so bad about losing so bad. I don’t want a close election.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Sorry to confuse things.
RUSH: Okay, then I missed it. I thought you wanted a close — I thought you wanted him to win, but not by much so they could extend this out and disappoint the Democrats is what I thought I heard you to say.
CALLER: I’m sorry, no, but I’m afraid with mail-in voting they’re gonna be able to say, well, the election’s not really over ’til we finish counting all these ballots for days and weeks to come. Even if they lose —
RUSH: Oh, wait. Okay. So you want a massive landslide so that the mail-in vote doesn’t even matter?
CALLER: Got it.
RUSH: I got you. Okay.
CALLER: I’m afraid they’re still gonna be able to do say, well, he didn’t really win because we never got to count all the votes, you see.
RUSH: Let me tell you something. The reason I got caught short is because your claim that they want to hurt confidence in the process. They’ve already done that. This is the thing. These people, meaning the Democrats, their refusal to accept the results of 2016, they still haven’t, folks. They are still out pushing the idea that Trump stole that election with the Russians. They are still pushing.
They have done more to tarnish the reputation, the image, the sanctity of the American electoral system than any saboteur could. The Democrat Party has done more to ruin the perceived honesty and integrity of our electoral process than anything Vladimir Putin could. And it’s a shame because there is no way — and I want you to listen to me here — there is no way to rig a presidential election the way they are claiming Trump did.
Now, you would need a really close election where the Democrats could say we need an additional 50,000 votes in Cook County or we need an additional 80,000 in West Virginia, and you delay closing in those places and you manufacture the votes. You mentioned Al Franken finding votes in the trunk of a car two weeks later. You can do that. But you need the election to be over. You need it to be over, and you need to know how many votes you need and where. And then you need to be able to offer a good excuse why the votes haven’t been counted yet.
But to go in and rig the election before Election Day to make sure that no matter what happens your guy is gonna win, it’s not possible, folks. It simply isn’t possible and no less than Barack Hussein Obama has made this point. And yet the Democrat Party has done everything it can to make people in this country believe that’s exactly what happened, that the Russians wanted Trump, and so they made it happen. And that Trump knew about it and helped them and worked with them.
And I’m telling you, the American presidential election is so complex, it has so many precincts, you can’t predict anything about it, starting with turnout. After turnout, you can’t predict how people are going to vote. If you could, then there would never be any drama about this. It’s not possible to prearrange a winner, not the way Democrats have tried to convince the American people that it happened in 2016.
As a result, there isn’t an election going forward that isn’t going to be considered dishonest or suspect. If Trump wins on November 3rd, you haven’t seen anything yet. The Democrats have already set the stage. They’ve been doing it for four years. They’ve been setting the stage for the 2020 election to be rigged, to be stolen, that Trump’s already done it. And they have probably persuaded a lot more Americans than you would think that that’s true.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Donna in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. You’re next. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?
RUSH: I’m good. Thank you.
CALLER: Mega servant prayers for you and Kathryn every day.
RUSH: We both appreciate that very much. Thank you.
CALLER: (crosstalk) all for me. I would like to talk a little bit about Pelosi today insinuating that Trump has some hidden agenda with the Supreme Court pick. To me, I would like to get your thought on this, because I’m wondering if we’re talking about their hidden agenda to possibly steal this election. And by that I mean, we have all this chaos, all this mail-in voting.
They’re pushing all this stuff — contest, contest — so that I think they wanted it to go in the Supreme Court where they knew that was their ace up their sleeve, and they could take that election away from Trump. And, you know, a little icing on the cake would have been payback for the decision against the Bush and Gore election. But my thought is… What do you think about that? Because there… I know they would have went ballistic after any nominee.
RUSH: Wait. (sigh) I don’t understand. You think that they want a 4-4 Supreme Court that can’t come to a decision?
CALLER: No, no. I think they… This is before Ruth died. I think this is all part of their plan. With an intact Supreme Court, they could have then gone there and got the election for them. But then Ruth passed away, and now they’re really, really in a bind because they don’t have their ace up their sleeve anymore.
RUSH: Okay. But you started by saying that Pelosi is saying Trump has a hidden agenda over the pick. I’m not —
CALLER: Hidden agenda over the court, period, and I’m saying they had a hidden agenda with the Supreme Court as well, because I’m wondering if this was their plan, was to have it go there and steal the election.
RUSH: What does it matter if Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died and the plan is thus been foiled? What does it matter whether that was the plan or not?
CALLER: Well —
RUSH: And the plan’s not possible now, right?
CALLER: No. I understand that. But my question to you is: Are they capable of such thought and strategy?
RUSH: Uh, yeah. They’re clearly are. I mean, they refuse to accept the results of the election in 2016. They’re effectively trying to steal that. They’re the ones trying to steal it. I mean, they’re the ones that ran this coup! They’re the ones that ran this false flag operation that Trump was a spy for the Russians. Donna, thank you.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Clarkston, Maryland. This is Andy. Great to have you, Andy. How are you?
CALLER: Rush, I pray for you and Tucker Carlson and Hannity every day. ‘Cause I know God’s got a special place for you guys. ‘Cause you keep misleading the country in Republican ways with your lies, voter fraud. The only people that ever brought up on voter fraud are Republicans.
RUSH: Really?
CALLER: The guy in Kansas City, the guy in West Virginia.
RUSH: What guy in Kansas City?
CALLER: You gotta quit dividing this country, Rush.
RUSH: What guy in Kansas City? What are you talking about? No, no, Andy, Andy –
CALLER: (garbled crosstalk)
RUSH: — would you stop being contentious? You don’t have anything to be contentious —
CALLER: — right-wing party —
RUSH: Andy, what guy in Kansas City?
CALLER: The Republican freshman from Topeka, the charges for ballot fraud.
RUSH: I don’t know —
CALLER: You talk about voter fraud —
RUSH: Andy, here’s the thing. Republicans never get caught when they cheat. That’s why we can say they don’t. The liberals get caught all the time. You try to tell me that you clowns on the left don’t engage in voter fraud? That’s the only chance you’ve got. Your people even know it. They admit it, Pelosi admits it every time she opens her mouth about this stuff. But we don’t get caught, Andy, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’m still getting a big chuckle out of this. The Republican that got caught in Kansas City who was really in Topeka? Heh. Voter fraud? Ha. But these leftists, you know, they’re gonna believe what they’re gonna believe. Biggest problem they’ve got is that they just can’t tell themselves the truth, and, as such, they just can’t deal with reality.