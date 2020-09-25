Politicizing the Fears of Liberal Women Upended Our Culture

RUSH: Casey in Orange County, California. Glad you called. You’re next in the EIB Network. Hi.
RUSH: Hi, Rush. Thanks for taking my call.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: I just want to talk about white liberal women and how they’re the most easily manipulated population in the entire country.
RUSH: Oh. All right.
CALLER: (laughing) I used to be a liberal woman back in my twenties. I voted for Obama back in ’08. I was really excited about, you know, affordable health care — and then saw my health care premiums double and then, you know, kept watching what the Democrats were doing.
RUSH: I remember.
CALLER: Right — and, you know, I stuck with him for a while. I got fooled into protesting for, you know, keeping my college tuition low only to find out that really I was protesting to give all of my professors a pay hike. You know, (chuckles) I’m really shocked about how many people are being used as useful idiots, having been used as a useful idiot myself back in my twenties.
I voted for Romney, you know, sadly in the roll, but that’s better than the alternative, and voted for Trump in 2016. I’ll be voting for Trump again in 2020. But I just noticed that the liberals, every single day they’re mad about something new. (chuckles) And they just take the liberal outrage and point it like a laser at whatever is politically advantageous, you know, particularly women, who is the loudest, you know, with the Kavanaugh mess.
RUSH: You know what? I’d like to go back to your original point where you say that white liberal women are the most easily manipulated group in the country. You may have a point. In fact, I have been thinking about this politically. I have a theory, and I will take the occasion here of Casey, Orange County, California, calling in to advance the theory.
Now, I’m gonna have to tease it here ’cause I’ve got a commercial break coming up. But I think if you compare liberal — since she mentioned white, we’ll stick with white women here for the sake of this discussion. We’re not trying to be exclusionary, don’t misunderstand. We’re trying to be political here. Maybe we can include African-American and Hispanics. I think the differentiation here is ideology, not race.
It boils down to this. I think – and I’ve thought this for the longest time — I think liberal women are scared. Scared by society. Scared by culture. Scared of any number of things. I think they are terrified, for example, of trying to do two things at the same time. Having a career, having a job, and having a big family. I think they’re terrified that they can’t do both of those. They’re literally scared to death.
But conservative women are not. Conservative women are not afraid of these possibilities. Look at Ivanka. Look at Sarah Palin, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Amy Coney Barrett. Thousands of other conservative women who are successfully fixing things up. But liberal women seem terrified if they have children, it means they can’t do anything else. And if they have a job, they can’t have children. They’re filled with fears over things they can’t do. They turn to feminism to tell them, yes, you can, you can have it all.
But feminism lied to them. Feminism let them down, because feminism tried to actually make them be more like men, which they aren’t. So liberal women have to farm their kids out to day care and have been doing this for decades just, you know, to open up avenues elsewhere.
Conservative women do what? They homeschool. There aren’t any liberal women doing home school, I guaran-damn-tee you. You can count on one palm of one hand how many liberal women are homeschooling. Conservative women are the backbone of that movement. You know it as well as I know it.
Now I gotta take this break.
RUSH: Now, look. I realize I might be making some broad generalizations here, and I’m really not trying to do that. And I don’t have a lot of time to delve into this. But I really do think that it is the fear of liberal women which has — it’s the acknowledgment of this fear – Look, we bump into the way men and women interact with each other. We’ve upended our politics. We have upended our culture for decades to accommodate the fear of liberal women.
And man, are they afraid. They’re afraid of men. They’re afraid of conservatives. They’re afraid of Supreme Court justices that are not a bunch of namby-pamby leftists. They’re literally afraid. It’s not that they just oppose. They’re literally afraid. I think many of them fear a lot that’s rooted in tradition.
Look. Many of you are gonna disagree with this because you’re not old enough to remember, but when the modern era of feminism began, one of the mandates that young women were told, “You cannot have your happiness in any way defined by a relationship with a man, marriage or otherwise. If you do that, you are selling out the sisterhood. Your happiness must be derived from your independence from your own living of life, but not because you are engaging in the tradition. ‘Cause it was the traditions that the modern era of feminism was trying to upend.
And, believe me, when I was college age, 19 through 23, they were recruiting left and right, and back then it was equal pay. The way they sold it was equal pay and respect and all that. At once they got ’em on that, then here came the other stuff, all the sex in the world is rape, even the sex of marriage. And it was just poison. And as I examined feminism and its affect or impact on women, it made them afraid.
It made them afraid of things that conservative women have no fear of. As I say, I may be too broadly generalizing here. It may not be true of every feminist or liberal women out there. But the bottom line is that addressing these fears, the politicization of the fears that liberal women had, that’s what’s done a lot to upend or culture and our traditions and our society.