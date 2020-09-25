Trump’s Out Making His Case as We Wait to See if Biden Shows Up to Debate

RUSH: You know, folks, Trump is in Doral right now, his properties, golf properties, resort, and he’s engaging in Latinos for Trump roundtable. Now, granted, it is a campaign event. It’s an outreach for Hispanic votes. Later today the president has meeting in Atlanta, Black Economic Empowerment, the Platinum Plan. And then he’s gotta rally tonight, Make America Great Again rally in Newport News, Virginia. And I know these are campaign events, but still the thing is he’s out there. He is out there. He is asking for every vote. He’s making the case for himself.
And it just strikes me, all of this talk about divisiveness and the lack of unity. It’s not because of him. I’ll tell you, he is out trying to unify the country the best he knows how. Personally, he’s out literally talking to these people. And if any of these events — I just have to tell you — if any of these events were covered properly that Trump does, Trump is out literally attempting to make everything better for everybody. That is the objective. That’s what Make America Great Again means to him.
And if this were even remotely covered fairly, the country would be so much better off. The national mood would be so much better. The national attitude would be so much better. And the country would be much more unified. But the Drive-By Media, the Democrats, no way — and I understand it — no way is that gonna happen. That kind of coverage, Trump’s just not going to get it. But I bring it up only to say that with just a few minor shifts in news coverage, we could be a totally different country, with a much more positive outlook on the future.
But since that’s not a concern to people on the left. You know, there’s something else. I don’t know how effective it is. I’m really spending a lot of time on what is effective and what isn’t effective. For example, I hear people say – and this isn’t a criticism, ’cause you’ll probably have names come to mind when I say this. But when I hear people say that the Democrats’ motivation is simply ’cause of power, all they want is power, I wonder how effective that is? ‘Cause isn’t that the objectively of everybody in politics, is power?
And in some ways power isn’t a bad thing. I mean, I don’t mind Trump having power. And I didn’t mind George W. Bush Having power. I didn’t mind Ronald Reagan having power. I do mind a bunch of communist socialists having power. But to just chalk up the motivation for the Democrats to do what they’re doing is ’cause they just want power — it’s worse than that. It’s more than that. And it’s not true in the way we mean it about Trump. He really wants to be inclusive, and let me play a little sound bite of Trump at this thing in Doral just to show you how engaging and how humorous the guy is and how likable he is.
This is a Latinos for Trump roundtable. I’m not under any illusion. It’s a campaign event. But still it is the president reaching out to a group of people who the media want you to believe hate him or that he hates or that he doesn’t respect because of racism. Here’s a little bit of what he had to say.
THE PRESIDENT: The opposition has not been good to Hispanics at all. He’s been very bad to Hispanics. But I’m very happy to be back at Doral, it’s great. It’s a good, good location, right?
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yes sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Good location.
CROWD: (Laughter)
THE PRESIDENT: And at least I see my properties, even if just for a short period of time. But I really appreciate you’re all being here and you’re all champions. You’re all champions, Jorge. It’s a great group.
CROWD: (Cheering and applause)
THE PRESIDENT: I’m thrilled to be back at Doral with so many patriotic Americans who are part of our extraordinary national movement, and that’s Latinos for Trump.
CROWD: (Cheering and applause).
RUSH: Right on. Right on. Right on. I just wanted you to hear a little bit of that.
I’ve also had somebody say to me, “Rush, I think you’re missing this business about Biden hiding. I think you’re totally missing it.”
I said, “What do you mean?”
“You think Biden’s hiding ’cause he’s scared. You think Biden’s hiding ’cause he’s tired. You think Biden’s hiding ’cause of dementia. You think Biden’s hiding ’cause he’s doing debate prep. You think Biden’s hiding because he can’t last more than 20 minutes in public. I don’t think that’s why Biden’s hiding.”
“Okay. Why do you think Biden’s hiding?”
“I think Biden is hiding because I’m convinced that Biden’s handlers believe the polling and believe the media and that he and Kamala Harris are gonna win in this big landslide and they don’t have to campaign and they don’t have to run the risk of screwing up, you know, having things happen that would impact negatively on them. They don’t have to campaign, Rush, ’cause they’re so far ahead. That’s why.
“I think you’re missing it all. I think you’re whistling Dixie, Rush. I think you’re trying to make yourself feel better about the situation. But I don’t think it has anything to do with Biden’s mental this or that. I just think they really think they’re gonna win. I think they think they’re gonna win in a landslide. And the only thing they can do by showing up anywhere is cause trouble. They can give themselves trouble. They can make a gaffe. They could get something terribly wrong. The safest play for them is to not say anything, not to go anywhere because they don’t want to make a mistake.”
And this guy said something else. He said, “Rush, if you’re an average, ordinary American, you don’t know that Biden’s hiding anyway because Biden’s running so many ads that it looks like he’s everywhere. It looks like he’s in Wisconsin, looks like he’s in Michigan, looks like he’s in Ohio, looks like he’s in — take your pick of whatever state. They’re running ads. It looks like he’s there.”
I said, “You really think that the American people think because the ads that Biden is actively out campaigning?”
“Oh, yeah.”
“But there aren’t any events.”
“Doesn’t matter, Rush. They see the ads.”
So what do you think of that theory? They believe it. Just like Hillary did. What this guy is telling me is that it’s a replay of 2016. Hillary didn’t go anywhere. She didn’t go to Wisconsin. She didn’t go to any of these battleground states. They all believed the polling. They all believed she was cruising for a landslide win, and it is stunning the way that history may be repeating itself with the Biden campaign.
(interruption) Yeah, yeah, I’m gonna get to the Steele dossier stuff in just a second.
Grab audio sound bite number 1. This morning on CBS, Gayle King talking to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. She said to Pelosi, “You had earlier suggested that you didn’t think Biden should debate. Do you still feel that way?”
PELOSI: I feel — not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States. He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him — you know, why bother?
RUSH: What is this “Trump and his henchmen”? Who are Trump’s henchmen? Would I be one of ’em? Would I be one of Trump’s henchmen? (interruption) All right. So Pelosi is sending a message. She’s telling Plugs don’t do it. Why? The debate is scheduled for Tuesday. Why on the Friday before the debate would a Speaker of the House go out there and once again suggest to Biden that he not do it?
Particularly on the basis that Trump is a liar, that Trump doesn’t have any fidelity with the truth, that Trump doesn’t have any fidelity to the Constitution, that Trump and his henchmen are out there saying things. “They are a danger with their comments.” Have you ever heard anything more ridiculous? “Trump and his henchmen are a danger this country,” so that’s why you shouldn’t go debate?
Now, I’m just gonna tell you: I still don’t think this debate’s gonna happen, and I’ll go back to my friend who thinks that we’re all missing it, who thinks that that Biden is holed up and putting a lid on his campaign because they think they’ve got it won. They got it in the bag. They’re gonna win in a landslide. They believe the polling data. No reason under the sun to go out and campaign.
If that’s true, then there sure as hell isn’t any reason to go debate. If they think they’ve got this wrapped up — if they believe their polling data and that they are cruising to a landslide victory — then why debate? And if that’s why they’re not making any campaign appearances — not because Plugs can’t do it, it’s because why introduce potential negatives — well, you can’t introduce a bigger potential negative than an hour-and-a-half debate.
So Pelosi is out there again suggesting that he not do it. Now, note her reasoning does not include anything preventative like a health problem or somebody in his near orbit coming down with COVID-19, necessitating a quarantine by Plugs. It could be any number of ways. But I still believe that they’re going to do try to renege on the debate, especially if my buddy here is right that they think they got it in the bag.
“It’s in the bag. That’s right. It’s gonna be a landslide! The only thing that can happen by going out and doing appearances is bad stuff.” Well, the debate would be that in spades.