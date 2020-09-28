×

Rush Limbaugh

Wife of Plugs Gives Indication of His Debate Plan

Sep 28, 2020




RUSH: It is debate day minus one. Joe Biden put a lid on his campaign again today at 9:32 this morning, meaning that’s the end of the day for Plugs Biden. His wife Jill has said some things over the weekend that may give us an indication how Plugs is gonna play it tomorrow in the debate, if it happens. And I will share with you what I think Plugs’ wife indicated in mere moments.

