The Turtle’s Wife Resigns from the Trump Administration

RUSH: Here we go. Well, looks like the wife of Cocaine Mitch, the Turtle, Cocaine Mitch, by the way, is his nickname on the blogs for a reason I’ve never seen explained. So don’t look to me. In fact, I prefer the Turtle, which is my given nickname for Mitch McConnell. And don’t misunderstand. Don’t misunderstand. But his wife is Elaine Chao. She has just resigned. She’s Secretary of Labor, I think, Secretary Treasury, Secretary of Busing. I don’t know what. She quit. (interruption) What? (interruption)
Ah, I tell you, I got a staff here that… you can’t believe how livid the staff is. “Don’t let the door hit her on the way out.” Well, somebody needs a swamp job, is what it means. And, course, Mitch himself is under pressure to complete the impeachment of Trump. That’s a real thing that they’re trying to get done, folks, via Pelosi in the House and then McConnell with a pro forma guilty verdict in the Senate.