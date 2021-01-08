Cleveland Caller on the Browns and on Pelosi’s Hypocrisy

RUSH: Here is Jesse in Cleveland. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: I am so thrilled to be speaking with you, Rush. I’ve been trying for nearly four years to get through to you.
RUSH: I’m glad you did. Hey, Jesse, can I ask you a couple questions before we get to your call?
CALLER: Sure.
RUSH: Are you a Cleveland Browns fan?
CALLER: Yes, I am.
RUSH: How long have you been a Browns fan?
CALLER: Since I started dating a football guy in high school back in ’71.
RUSH: Okay. So you have got to be really excited. They made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.
CALLER: Yeah, but then no one can be there. So it’s a half —
RUSH: No, nobody can be there ’cause they’re playing in Pittsburgh.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: But the point is your coach can’t coach ’cause he’s got COVID.
CALLER: I know. That’s terrible. That’s absolutely terrible, but I hope he’s on the phone with somebody there. (laughing)
RUSH: I like the Browns. I’m a Steelers fan, but I’ve liked the Browns ever since Hard Knocks featured them two seasons ago.
CALLER: Yeah, I’ve been… Bernie Kosar was my favorite. I think he’s a very underrated player and he’s great.
RUSH: You’re going back to the “Cleve Brownies.”
CALLER: Oh yeah.
RUSH: Vinny Testaverde. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
CALLER: Right before that, Sam Rutigliano and Brian Sipe.
RUSH: Yeah, Sam “Rigatoni,” Brian Sipe and those guys.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Earnest Byner. The fumble, the drive, the catch.
CALLER: “The Cardiac Kids,” yeah.
RUSH: Yeah, yeah, yeah. You’ve got a great history there with Cleveland. But, anyway, I wanted to see if you’re excited or if you’re depressed over the COVID reach inside the team. You know, they’re busing down to Pittsburgh. The Cleveland Browns have not been able to practice all week because of COVID.
CALLER: I know.
RUSH: Baker Mayfield, the quarterback, has not thrown a pass all week.
CALLER: Well, the only thing you can say is, you know, I’m at a stage in my life where you go, “it is what it is.”
RUSH: Yeah, yeah, I know.
CALLER: — (crosstalk) happens, so.
RUSH: The Browns are not dictating your life. What was it you called about? I didn’t mean to take you way off topic.
CALLER: No, no, that’s okay. I was born and raised a Democrat, and I’m gonna say over, in the last 12 years, I’ve slowly reached a point where I’ve just become more Republican, and I don’t think it’s that I’ve changed so much. It’s that I’ve seen the change towards socialism in the Democratic Party. So I recognize myself as more Republican.
But my point to this whole thing is not only has Kamala Harris supported and celebrated all the bull crap that’s been going on in the West Coast, there’s a reports that she assisted in bailing a lot of the those people out. But what I want to… I’m so anxious that if you could challenge George Stephanopoulos to a debate on primetime TV, because there is a complicity of Pelosi in all this situation on the news.
We watched as a nation. We watched the news where she struts across the Capitol Building, and her reaction to, I think, a question was, “Aren’t you gonna do anything to try and stop this?” and she shrugged her shoulders and said, “People are gonna do what they do. That’s what people do.”
And, I mean, she’s on record saying, “Oh, that’s… You know, that’s what people do.” Nobody in the Democratic leadership came across and told the violence, “Stop it. You know, this is not right. Protest. Fine. But don’t set fires to buildings. Don’t attack police,” and the news is complicit. The mainstream media is complicit.
RUSH: Well, I’m glad you realize it. This is music to my ears. It’s been one of my sore spots expressed all day, that people do not yet understand who these people are. You get it. Pelosi was asked straightforward about violence. “No, that’s who people are. We’re not worried about it.” (sigh) Well, look, Jesse, I’m glad you called. I really appreciate your taking the time, and I appreciate your kind words.