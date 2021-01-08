Democrats and Republicans Have Very Different Political Strategies

RUSH: We move on to Chris in Scottsdale, Arizona. What’s the temperature out there today?
CALLER: (chuckles) We’re about 65 degrees today.
RUSH: Sixty-five degrees. Okay. Great to know. How you doing? What’s up?
CALLER: Well, first of all, 30-year dittos, Rush, and I want mega daily prayers for your full and complete recovery.
RUSH: Thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: So, you know, I was watching this election on Tuesday morning, and it seems to me that the Republicans have zero strategy, that every election of consequence, there’s always a little blue island in a sea of red that’s the last to submit their ballots. I’m watching this waiting for the dump to happen, and with 91% of the ballots submitted, here it comes. Because Perdue had 118,000-vote lead, and within a matter of seconds, 115,000 come in and wipes out his lead.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I knew it was gonna happen.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: It was at 91%. But we have to no strategy. They always seem come in at the very end and hold out so they know exactly how many votes they need to submit.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: We have no strategy against it.
RUSH: It does seem that way, doesn’t it?
CALLER: It does, and I don’t know… It’s not that I have an answer. It’s that I’m not in the business of politics. But it seems to me that we should have some type of strategy in these elections of consequence.
RUSH: Yeah, and yet, if you go talk to Democrats, Democrats will tell you that we’re some of the dirtiest, most rotten election cheaters that they have ever encountered, and they’re give you rhyme and verse as to why. And they’ll tell you some of the tactics that we utilize and so forth. They think we outsmart them at every turn. They think exactly of us what we think of them.
It’s one of the most uncanny things — and it’s not an act. They really do think that we are cheaters and fraud experts and all that. Where you, you think we’re sitting ducks. You think we’re sitting outta just waiting for the latest avalanche of bad news, and we’ve got no plans for it. Right?
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: That’s just a fascinating, interesting thing to me. But they do think it. And in some cases they’re right. You know, the Republicans are not just a bunch of flat-footed idiots sitting out there waiting for the bomb to drop. I mean, there are some very aggressive, very thinking — well, there are many differences. But I’ll tell you what I think one of the big differences today is it’s been this way for a long time.
And I’ve mentioned it before. We target people who don’t agree with us, and we try to persuade them. We try to convince people by trying to reach their hearts and minds. We attempt to persuade. We attempt to enter the arena of ideas and focus on people who disagree with us and either tell them they’re wrong about us and who we are, that they’re being lied to about it, or we try to explain what it is we really believe. The left doesn’t give a rat’s rear end about any of that.
Their objective is to make it impossible for people to support us because we’re a bunch of racists, sexists, bigots, homophobes. We’re anti-civil rights, we’re anti-social justice, we’re anti-justice, we’re racists, we’re pigs, we’re white supremacists. They don’t care what’s true or not. They just want to poison the water. We on the other hand really do attempt to change their minds, those who disagree with us. And it’s a very challenging thing to try to do. I’ve been doing it for 30 years.
Now, in the process, you know, I will be honest if I think some liberal Democrat here or there’s a reprobate, I’ll say so. But our focus is not lying about their character or their politics. We’re very honest about who they are. We think being honest and getting people to understand is all we need.
We think once people understood what your average liberal socialist is about, who in the world would support that? They couldn’t care less about the truth. Their objective is to make sure that voting for a Republican is despicable. It’s not possible. It will not happen. Two completely different strategies.