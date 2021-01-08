Joe Biden Just Has to Say Things to Get Credit for Them

RUSH: This is Dave in Boston. Welcome, sir. It’s great to have you here with us.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, mega prayers to you. I wanted to thank you for being an inspiration to me and I’m sure millions of others across the country, for dealing with your health situation during this pandemic. It makes my situation seem not quite so bad. So thank you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. I appreciate that.
CALLER: So I’m not a violent person, but I wasn’t too happy with what I saw the other day at the Capitol. With that being said, I am not happy at all with the way Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are calling for impeachment again. When is enough enough? If you ask me, Joe Biden has already failed on one of his pledges. He pledged to unite. Where is he? If he wanted to unite this country, wouldn’t he be calling for an end to the rhetoric from these people?
RUSH: A great question, a great object lesson. “If you ask me,” says Dave in Boston… “If you ask me, Biden already failed on pledges. He pledged to unite. Where is he? If he wanted to unite, wouldn’t he be calling for an end to the rhetoric from these people?” Yes, he did. He did it. He has united us, Dave. He calls for it. That’s the way it works with Democrats. Biden “called for unity,” and so there’s unity.
There doesn’t really have to be unity. You just have to call for it. It’s just another example of how I say liberalism is one of the most gutless choices you can make. All you have to do is point out suffering or point out things you think are wrong, and you are given credit for being brilliant, for having compassion, for caring. You don’t ever have to solve anything as a liberal.
You don’t ever have to fix anything. You don’t ever have to improve a damn thing. In fact, thing can go to hell in a handbasket on your watch. But as long as you call for unity, you go out and you give a speech and you say we’re better when we’re together (Oh, my God! Oh, that melts my heart. What a great guy!) mission accomplished. The fact that nobody unites behind you doesn’t matter.
You called for it. You did the right thing. The fact that you didn’t pull anything off or accomplish it? “Why, we’re not even gonna make mention of that! Why, we’re not even gonna examine whether it happened.” This is the kind of thing we’re up against. They don’t have to accomplish anything, folks. All they gotta do is go out and suggest that we should do it or have it or be it or whatever.
This is just… You know, add it to the growing mountain of things that literally frustrate the hell out of me over what these people get away with. All they’ve gotta do is look at an African-American and (sobbing), “Oh, my God. What… What a… It’s sad. Why can’t that guy get hired as a coach in the NFL? Why can’t that guy get hired as a quarterback? This country is so unfair.”
“Oh, man, what a brilliant person you are! Oh, what a big heart you have,” and when they finish, the black guy still hasn’t been hired as the quarterback and the poor black coach isn’t hasn’t been hired. But it doesn’t matter, because there’s a liberal somewhere who called attention to it and blamed the racist ownership of the NFL for not hiring the right number of people, and on it goes. Nothing ever changes.
Life for Democrat constituents never improves. African-Americans continue to complain about the same thing they’ve been complaining about for 50 years. But the Democrat Party gets all the credit in the world for caring, for having compassion, for opposing lynching and opposing riots and opposing this and opposing that.
But stopping anything? Eh, we’re not even gonna look at it. So, yeah, Biden “called for unity.” Mission accomplished! “But, Rush, there wasn’t any unity, there hasn’t been any.” Doesn’t matter! He called for it. He did the right thing.
RUSH: So here’s my point. Biden is making another speech. He says his cabinet’s gonna have as many women as men, and the most minorities ever. Whether it does or not, it will. He said it. His intentions are good. Mission accomplished. There won’t be any studies, there won’t be any analyses, there won’t be any, “Did Biden follow through?” There will just be the assumption that he meant it, that his intentions are honorable and he’s a great guy.