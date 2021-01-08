The Swamp Is Scared of the Next 12 Days

RUSH: We just have a new sound bite here from Nancy Pelosi, CNN’s Newsroom. She was talking with the correspondent Manu Raju. Manu Raju reported about Pelosi’s California call with the House Democrat caucus about possible new articles of impeachment against the Trumpster.
RAJU: She’s making very clear that there’s more support for moving forward with impeachment among the House Democratic caucus now than there was the first time Donald Trump was impeached back in 2019. She said that she prefers the president resigning, or Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to force the president out of office. But she’s making it very clear: They’re prepared to move forward with impeachment.
RUSH: Well, they better hurry if that’s the objective, if they want to get rid of Trump via impeachment, ’cause today is the 8th. In 12 days, Plugs Biden gets inaugurated. So they gotta do this in 11 days. So they’ve gotta call the House together, then they got to get the Senate to go ahead and convict for this. And then they want a proviso that Trump cannot seek the presidency ever again.
And they think that doing this is gonna pressure the cabinet and Pence into invoking Amendment 25. But Pence has said that he’s not gonna do this. “There’s more desire to impeach Trump now than there was in 2019.” I totally believe that. That was trumped up like you couldn’t believe in 2019.
A bunch of people were just going along with it. But this, the hatred is visceral. You can touch it. You can see it. You can see it steaming from the electrodes on these Democrats’ heads. I’ve never seen personal animosity like this. I mean, it is almost to the point of uncontrollable and unpackageable.
RUSH: Hi, folks. I got a report on the top-of-the-hour news from one of our EIB affiliates, and it was a report on how Nancy Pelosi has the military on standby in case Trump launches the nuke code. Folks, I’m telling you, the entire swamp, they are scared out of their gourd. They do not know what to expect next.
Open Line Friday, the Rush Limbaugh program. 800-282-2882. Open Line Friday. Whatever you want to talk about, gang, have at it.
I swear. The entire Washington establishment is poised. They are recoiling in fear. They are cowering in fear in the corners. They are scared to death of Donald Trump. They are scared to death of you. You have been defeated. You have been vanquished. Donald Trump has been vanquished. But he hasn’t left. He hasn’t left town. He hasn’t apologized.
He hasn’t said he won’t do it again, whatever it is, and they’re gonna be like this — do you understand? — for the next 12 days. In case you missed it, Nancy Pelosi, according to top-of-the-hour propaganda on the radio from an EIB affiliate… Well, I’m assuming it’s radio. Yeah, ’cause our listeners would be listening to the EIB Network radio facilitate and local news or national news network.
Pelosi has called the military and put ’em on standby in case Trump launches the nuke codes. Who are we gonna nuke? The little pot-bellied dictator, Kim Jong-un? What are they terrified of? They’re terrified that Trump is gonna unleash classified documents. You know, he’s got a bevy of ’em, folks. He’s got classified documents about the hoax, the four-year coup.
The four-year coup, the four-year effort to get the election results of 2016 overturned. There are all kinds of people who broke the law, all kinds of people who are quaking in their boots. They’re worried silly that Trump is gonna unleash some of these classified documents. Do you know what else they’re worried about? Do you know what else they’re scared of?
They are scared to death — they are terrified — that Trump is gonna pardon people who are dangerous to the establishment. Call it the swamp if you want. Because let me tell you, nothing’s changed. The people in the Washington establishment, why did they want to stop Trump in the first place? Because they didn’t want what they have been up to (which is no good) for years to ever come out.
They didn’t want Trump to discover it and release it. They remain petrified for the next 12 days that Trump is going to release — somehow, some way — what he knows about these people. In other words, they’re worried to death that he’s got a card or two to play here yet, including the pardon power. They’ve got a lot of stuff to keep covered up. I don’t know if Trump’s gonna write a book.
Do you think if Trump wrote a book, that Simon & Schuster would cancel it like they did Josh Hawley’s? (interruption) Do you think they would? (interruption) You don’t think so? (interruption) “They want the money too much.” I don’t know. They hate this guy like you can’t believe. I’m telling you. Anyway, for Pelosi to call the military up, keep on standby, ’cause they’re worried Trump’s gonna launch the nuke codes?
Here’s Ted Cruz, Ted Cruz last night in Houston, KTRK-TV news. Correspondent Tom Abrahams said to Senator Cruz, “Senator Cruz, 39% of Americans believe that there was election fraud or that it was rigged because the president has repeated it. Even before votes were cast, senators like and you Josh Hawley have continued to talk about it. Now, where is the line between people believing something on their own, and they believe it because they’re constantly told that that’s what the truth is?”
CRUZ: The president’s language and rhetoric crossed a line and it was reckless. I disagree with it, and (chuckles) I have disagreed with the president’s language and rhetoric for the last four years.
RUSH: Ted Cruz is backing away now. It’s like the last four years never happened. “Oh, yeah! Oh, yeah, in the last four years I’ve been condemning Trump for his language. The last four years. You heard me, I’m sure. Remember?” No, I’m not trying to scrub a little pick a fight with Ted Cruz, folks. I’m just… Look, I’m telling you what isn’t in the news anywhere else. This is what the news looks like.
At any rate… (chuckles) You want a job in Washington? You want a career in Washington? You want a future in Washington? As a Republican or Democrat, you have to become a participating member of that establishment or you have to appear that you are. That’s the big lesson going forward. But that doesn’t mean… For the next eight days, 12 days, they are scared to death what Trump is gonna do.
There was probably a big sigh of relief when Trump said he wasn’t gonna go to the inauguration. Imagine if he decided to release a bunch of classified documents right before the inauguration ceremony. Whoa ho-ho-ho! They’re probably happy he decided he wouldn’t go.