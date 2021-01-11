John Brennan Demands Republicans Renounce Trump

RUSH: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Lacey, we continue with you. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: I just want to say to Republicans, this is a message to any Republican congressman or senator. The Democrats only care about power. The mainstream media only cares about power. And they’re in with the Democrats. They do not want to work with you. They will never break bread with you for unity of this country. They want power, and now they have it because all of those Republican senators except for Senator Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz decided not to push back on corruption and fraud that affected this election. And now they’re in shock that they’re being silenced.
Well, they just handed over power to the same people that want to silence them. And it’s gonna be an uphill battle for the next two years to try to get any of that back because the Democrats don’t care about you, Republicans. They don’t care about the American people. They only care about themselves and power. And I want to say, I want to agree with you. President Trump’s speech was not reckless and did not incite violence. I watched it live. There was a lot of people who were very peaceful. I don’t know who those other people were that broke into the Capitol, but they don’t represent Trump, they don’t represent his supporters.
RUSH: Right. Lacey, Lacey, thanks much, I appreciate the call. She’s right about something here. Have you heard that Vice President Biden, the president-elect called Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz Nazis who are part of the big lie? Now, this story is from January 8th. Now, my question is, what happened to unity?
Plugs is out there even before the election, he was saying he was gonna be president of every American. Even the people that didn’t support him, even the people that didn’t vote for him, Plugs promised to be president of everybody. And then he started talking unity, and he started using the word, and we need to put this country back together.
And then back on January 8th, Biden says that Cruz and Josh Hawley are Nazis. He said this in remarks on the Capitol complex riots two weeks before the unity president takes office. He said, “I think they should just be flat beaten the next time they run. They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.” That’s Joseph Goebbels. What happened to unity? These people are exactly what Lacey said. And I want to share with you something from Kristi Noem. Kristi Noem had a piece I think in American Greatness. I’m not certain where it ran. But she just launched into the Republicans.
Look, folks, there’s a reason why all this is happening. There is a singular reason why the Republicans are caving. And you know where it can be found? I want to share with you a tweet. Does the name John Brennan ring a bell? It should. John Brennan was Obama’s CIA director.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: All right, now, our last caller, Lacey, was warning about Republicans and how they don’t get it and so forth. Folks, look, the big problem is that there isn’t an opposition party in Washington, D.C. We are made to think there is. The illusion is created that there is, and we’ve got five or 10 people that actually do stand in opposition to the left, but the party itself is not.
Let me tell you how this works — and here’s the quote. It’s a tweet from John Brennan, who’s the former CIA director for Obama. He is a member of the Communist Party, in case you have forgotten. John Brennan voted for communists in the early days of his career; so this tweet is in his native tongue, so to speak, and this is very clear.
He tweeted this on January 9th. “Anybody now seeking national redemption by claiming to no longer support Trump must acknowledge how wrong it was to ignore and enable Trump’s corrupt, dishonest, and divisive agenda. Total denunciation all of despot’s legacy is necessary to eradicate any remaining malignancy.” So if you’re a Republican and you want to redeem yourself, you want to say. “Oh, my God, I’m sorry! (sobbing)
“I didn’t mean to vote for Trump. Oh, my God. I’m sorry. I didn’t support Trump. I didn’t… (sniffling) Oh, my God, I’m sorry, can you forgive me?” If you want to do that, you have to acknowledge how wrong you were from the get-go. You have to beg forgiveness. You have to go to John Brennan. You have to go to the media. You have to go to the people of America.
You have to get down on your knees, and you have to acknowledge how wrong you were to enable Trump. You’ve got to admit that it was the biggest political mistake in judgment in your life to support Trump. You have to say that he was dishonest, you have to acknowledge his corruption, and you have to acknowledge the divisive agenda. You must totally denunciate Trump.
You must totally denounce him, or you will not be forgiven. That’s Obama’s CIA director. That is mainstream Democrat political thinking. That is what happens in communist countries. That is exactly what happens. Have you noticed, ladies and gentlemen, that a bunch of corporate people — CEOs, vice CEOs, CFOs, CBMs, ICBMs, any number of corporate people — are now expressing regret for having voted for Trump?
I know of one personally. I saw it happen.
This is exactly what happens in communist countries. Everybody that did business with the disgraced individual — in this case, Trump. Anybody who voted for him, anybody who supported him, anybody who helped him, anybody who promoted him, anybody who did anything positive must denounce them. Must do it publicly! Must apologize, publicly apologize forever having voted for the guy, for having been fooled.
If you don’t, you could be ruined, and so these people in corporate America who did support Trump — and there are a lot of them. They need the Democrats to leave ’em alone, and the only chance they have is by begging forgiveness. Here’s another headline: “Marriott, Blue Cross, Commerce Bank Suspend Donations to Lawmakers Who Objected to Certifying the Electoral College Vote.”
So Marriott hotels, Blue Shield, and Commerce Bank have been told that if they want to remain most-favored nation status among the Democrat Party, they are going to suspend donations to any Republicans who objected to certifying the Electoral College vote back on January 6th. This is how it works. This is totalitarian, one-party rule.
This is how it works in Communist China, it’s how it worked in the old Soviet Union, and this is what the Democrat Party is becoming or has become for a long time in our country.