Peter Navarro Says It Perfectly: What They’re Doing Is Just Wrong

RUSH: Peter Navarro. Now, I have quoted Navarro a lot to you over the course of the past 12 months. He’s a Trump loyalist. He’s in the Trump administration. He’s one of the trade representatives with Lighthizer. He’s an incredible economist, and he’s very upbeat. He’s a unparalleled capitalist, unapologetic capitalist, just an all-round great guy, and, like Trump, he is fearless.
And NewsMax has a story: “Dems ‘Did Violence’ by Impeaching ‘Legally Elected’ Trump — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, while insisting Thursday President Donald Trump was ‘legally elected’ in November,” he’s not giving up this idea that the election was stolen, “– said the Democratic Party ‘did violence’ to the country by attacking the president and impeaching him in a ‘travesty’ during the last remaining days he has in office.”
Now, this is the kind of thing that I think more than Peter Navarro ought to be saying. Now, I understand, I understand the pressure that is being brought to bear on Trump cabinet officials. I got a story here in the Stack — I hope to get to all of this stuff — Conrad Black today just unloading — and maybe earlier this week. I got two of his columns — unloading on the disloyal members of the Trump cabinet who can’t wait to just dump all over Trump. He said this act of betrayal that these people are engaging in is embarrassing and worse.
This president, like I said in the first hour, the degree of achievement, the level of achievement in his first three years in office is unparalleled. Here’s Navarro: “I will say to these people on Capitol, knock it off.” He was on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo. “Stop this. Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity. He was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we have ever had in this country’s history. This is just wrong what they’re doing.”
And you know something, folks? That’s it, in a nutshell. It’s just wrong. We don’t need a bunch of flowery language. We don’t need 750-word columns describing what’s going on. It’s this simple: What they are doing is wrong. What the Democrats are doing, and what they have been doing for four years, is just wrong. It’s no more complicated than that. The last thing they want is Trump to leave with is his dignity, though. No, they want Trump destroyed. They want him ruined. They want him wiped out. They want the family wiped out. They want Jared Kushner destroyed. They want Ivanka destroyed.
They want anybody and everybody that had anything to do with making Trump who he is destroyed. I hope Jared Kushner — he’s gotta be aware — you know, I think Trump ought to pardon Jared Kushner for things that happened before Jared was born, just to make sure they cover everything. Snerdley’s in there laughing, but I’m telling you what, this is dead serious.
“I will say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off, stop it. Let the man leave with his dignity. Greatest jobs president, greatest trade negotiator we’ve ever had. … Navarro also insisted ‘if the election was held today’ Trump would win again, and ‘that’s what the Democrats fear. I have never been more pissed off in my life at this place,'” meaning Washington, “‘and I think 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump feel exactly the same way.'”
Let’s go to the audio sound bite. We have Peter Navarro, who was on with Maria Bartiromo yesterday on Mornings with Maria. Here is the sound bite.
NAVARRO: What we have here is a classic collusive oligopoly, a kind of new wine in an old bottle. What we saw with this attack on Parler was chilling to me. It’s one thing to de-platform everybody. Twitter allows the Ayatollah to tweet but not the president of the United States. I would add to that one of the things that’s really bothered me, is the Chinese communist party official propaganda organs put things up all the time on Twitter.
What happened yesterday was a travesty. The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3rd. If election were held today he’d be elected again and if he runs in 2024 he will be elected then and I think that’s what the Democrats fear. And I’ve never been more pissed off in my life at this place. And I think there’s 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way. So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill knock it off, stop this! Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity. He was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we’ve ever had in this history. This is just wrong what they’re doing.
RUSH: It is. That’s it as simply as it needs to be stated. It’s just wrong what they’re doing. You may not think that has enough impact, but I do. You know, I don’t believe in circumlocution. A lot of modern-day commentators believe in circumlocution. I do not. (interruption) What? (interruption) No, circumlocution is using more words than you need to make a point.
Now, most people don’t even know they’re doing circumlocution. Most people are trying to sound brilliant and smart and all this by using as many words as they can think of, but I’m telling you, the fewer words it takes you to make your point, the more impactful your point will be. Never, ever doubt that, folks. The fewest words necessary make the biggest impact.
And what they’re doing is just wrong. You could add to it. What they’re doing may be criminal. What they’re doing — you know, come up with a different adjective, but you don’t need to complicate it with a bunch of big three-dollar words and so forth just to make it sound like you’re up to speed on things.
Here’s a little bit more from Navarro later on in the story, talking about the move by social media companies to block Trump and the pincer move, he calls it, a double flanked attack to take down Parler. That’s a World War II term that some of you youngsters may not know. “‘For Google and Apple, the first part of the pincer was not to allow Parler apps to be downloaded,’ said Navarro, calling the moves ‘chilling.’
“Then Amazon came in for the brutal kill, taking the cloud away from Parler,” meaning cloud-based servers, “so it was no longer able to access data, and Amazon wiped out that company.” One day Parler had a market cap in the billions, and the next day, zilch, zero, nada. “Navarro said he thinks Parler has ‘one heck of a lawsuit’ pending, and that Congress must take a serious look at Big Tech’s antitrust issues.”
That isn’t gonna happen. That isn’t gonna happen. You know what, I pointed out earlier this week, Big Tech — you had Jack the Rasputin guy, we got Zuckerberg, we got the Google people that show up, they’re all called up there to face the music of the American Congress, the House and the Senate, dueling committee investigations into social media. They must have been called up there five times last year. And what happens? Not a thing. Not a single change. No change in the way the social media companies interact, no dialing back of their power.
Instead what happens is a Faustian bargain is made. Members of Congress will trade off any punishment of the social media companies in exchange for great search results, for example. So Congressman Blue Horn from the state of Nebraska can be bought off with the promise of great search results so people enter his name in a search field on Google and it comes back with glowing stories, wonderful stories. He’ll gladly look the other way while social media does its thing in exchange for. Or, campaign donations. (gasping) Oh, yeah. Campaign donations.
So nothing is gonna happen to these people. The last five years is proof. They get called up and a big show is made of it, big, big show is made all these social media heads, honchos being brought up to face the music. And they’re never really there. It’s done virtually ’cause of COVID. So the sessions are over, and they go back, like Rasputin Jack goes back to his hovel. Nothing changes. They canceled Trump’s account, forcing other people to cancel their own accounts.