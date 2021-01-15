What Will Donald Trump Do Next?

RUSH: We got Joseph in Columbus, Ohio. Joseph, I’m glad you waited. Welcome to the program. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Mega prayer dittos, Rush.
RUSH: I appreciate that, sir. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Yes, sir. So here’s my question, and I think it’s a no-brainer. Do you think Donald Trump will start a major media company? He would have 80 plus million people listening the first day.
RUSH: Let me turn it around on you. You think it’s a fait accompli. You think Trump is going to start a humongous media company?
CALLER: No, no. It’s just a question. I know nothing.
RUSH: Oh, you don’t have an opinion. You’re asking what I think about it.
CALLER: No, no, no —
RUSH: You people always want me to do the heavy lifting. Do none of you have your own thoughts? I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I realize that sounded too mean. I was trying to be funny. It didn’t come off well.
CALLER: (laughing).
RUSH: No, seriously, you want my opinion on that, you don’t have one?
CALLER: No, I do have an opinion. My opinion is, yes, I want him, all my friends want him to do it, I’m just curious if that’s your gut because your gut’s always right.
RUSH: I just don’t know. Here’s the thing about this. Let me ask you specifically, are you thinking of Trump as somebody doing his own show or just owning a massive media outfit that hires other people, but Trump himself, he’s on the air now and then, but not regularly?
CALLER: Correct. What you just said. I don’t see him having a show.
RUSH: Yeah, ’cause I guarantee you one thing that isn’t gonna happen: Trump is not gonna have a daily show.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: You know why? It’s too big a restriction on freedom. I have often told people, people think that my job is glamorous because I’m a powerful, influential member of the media. Do you realize I have to be here every day at the exact time? Can’t be a second late, can’t be 30 minutes late. Can’t ever go to lunch. There’s no way. Donald Trump is not gonna hem his life in that way. He’s not gonna do a daily show even if it was only for an hour. He isn’t gonna do it. There’s one day he’s gonna wake up, want to play golf. “Sorry. I’m not doing the thing.” It would bomb because you’ve got to be there every day that you can.
So the question then, okay, is he gonna own a massive network? Well, that’s gonna take a whole hell of a lot of money. We’re talking billions and billions and billions of dollars, maybe you get the Mexicans to pay for it, maybe you get Kim Jong-un to pitch in, maybe some of the ChiComs. It’s gonna take a lot of money. I don’t know that he has it. I don’t know that he’s gonna be able to borrow it if he doesn’t have it.
A lot of people think it’s a natural for Trump to do, but doing something is much harder than just talking about it, to really pull this off, plus it’s a crowded field now. Look at the billions that it cost Rupert Murdoch to get Fox off the ground and running, and it just took one day. It took one day for Fox to self-inflict damage on themselves to go from first place to third place. Took one day.
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: You know when it happened? When they called Arizona, when they called Arizona —
CALLER: Oh.
RUSH: — even though it turned out to be correct, when they called Arizona for Biden, that’s when it began. And then when the news hit that Fox — not the prime time people, but Fox reporters and anchors were not supposed to talk any more, any longer about the election having been stolen or be fraudulent or any of that. And it’s a sad thing to see. But that’s how precarious this is, and they’ve spent billions and billions of dollars. I don’t know that Trump has it, but they’re trying to wipe him out here, Joseph. They’re trying to wipe him out financially. They’re trying to wipe him out in every way you can imagine.
CALLER: It’s sick.
RUSH: See, this is what happens. You stay on the phone long enough with me, and there’s nothing left to be said. You end up being speechless. So that’s the def… (interruption) Oh, I don’t know what Trump’s gonna do. I haven’t the slightest idea what he’s gonna do. I don’t know that he knows, aside from I would have to think that he’s going to do everything he can to make sure he does not lose the attachment, the support of the 74, 75 million people that voted for him.
Now, how he’s going to do that, he’s just gotta remain front and center and fearless. He’s gotta continue to make himself a target, in other words. The left is trying to shut him up, shut him down, destroy him, and wipe him out. I’ve got a story here, some poll that shows the majority of Republicans want to go back to the Republican Party of old and not be attached to the Trump MAGA, Make America Great Again, which I don’t believe. I don’t believe it.
But that’s the kind of pressure that he’s going to be placed under. In terms of what he’s going to do next, I don’t know that he knows. I think he’s fluid, remaining open, flexible, trying to stay a step or two ahead (which isn’t hard) of what the left thinks that he’s gonna do. Anyway, I appreciate the call, Joseph. Thank you very much.