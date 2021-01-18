Blue States Want to Open Up Now That They Got Rid of Trump

RUSH: Yeah. Now, a lot of more Democrat leaders, governors, mayors, and all this are demanding that the economy reopen. Well, do it! They’re only shut down in your states. What do you mean, Democrat leaders demanding the economy reopen? Oh, I get. It might be Democrat leaders who are not governors or mayors who do live in these blue states who realize all of this was for nothing.
Well, maybe not for nothing.
They may think it worked and now it’s time to fix it. They defeated Trump, and so now it’s time to reopen the economy. But these mayors and governors are taking their sweet time about it.