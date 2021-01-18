Chuck Barkley on Why Pro Athletes Deserve Early Vaccines

RUSH: Last Thursday night TNT Inside the NBA, they’re talking about the impact of COVID-19, the pandemic, on the NBA season. And here’s what Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith had to say about it.
BARKLEY: Three hundred million shots. Give a thousand to some NBA players, NFL players, hockey players. Listen, as much taxes as these players paid — let me repeat that — as much taxes as these players paid, they deserve some preferential treatment.
SMITH: For life and death?
BARKLEY: Yes.
SMITH: The amount of money you make doesn’t —
BARKLEY: No, no. I said taxes.
SMITH: The amount of money you make —
BARKLEY: I didn’t say the amount of money you make.
SMITH: But that’s on taxes.
BARKLEY: No, no, no. I’m saying the amount of taxes these guys pay.
SMITH: We can’t go there. I don’t think you could go there.
RUSH: You can’t go there but Chuck went there, Kenny. Chuck went there. Chuck said that these athletes are paying so much in taxes, they need to be given the vaccine first, that they are deserving of it, they are deserving of preferential treatment ’cause the taxes they pay. Unbelievable.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Hey, did anybody — I don’t know, I have to ask now. Did anybody watch the NFL game the Chiefs and the – (interruption) you didn’t watch it? Well, there was a moment in the game, the Chiefs and the Cleve Brownies, Cleveland Browns, they were the early game on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of The Chiefs was knocked out of the game because of a concussion. Okay. It’s football. It happens. Well, guess what? Mahomes’ mom has spoken up and she is not happy that the guy who caused the concussion on the Browns was not thrown out of the game.
This is a line that has now been crossed. The mother of a star player. I just wonder how this is gonna go down. I think she’s gonna be celebrated, she’s gonna be applauded, she is gonna be – (interruption) no, I don’t care. Doesn’t matter to me. I’m not articulating an opinion on it. I’m just sharing what happened. I’m not aware of a player’s mother criticizing another player for injuring her son in the course of — it may have happened, I don’t know.