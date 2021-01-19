Incitement! Migrant Says Biden Told Them to Storm the Border

RUSH: We have a little sound bite here I want to play for you. Today on CNN, they had video of an unidentified “migrant from Honduras” talking about why he’s coming to the United States as part of “the caravan.” You know, the Biden campaign, the Biden team, the Biden whatever has told these guys, “No, no, no, no!
“You don’t come now. You’re not gonna come here. You’re just gonna embarrass us. You can’t come now. You gotta say where you are. We’ll give you the go signal, but it’s not now! It’s not now. You can’t come now.”
Now, the migrants are forming the caravan. They’re chomping at the bit to get here, and they’re not gonna stop. So CNN caught up with one of them and had a little short conversation about why.
HONDOURAN: They’re having a new president. Whereas Biden, he gonna help all of us. He giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. so we can get a better life for our kids and family.
RUSH: (reading) “He giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. so we can get a better life for our kids and family.” “They’re having a new president. … Biden, he gonna help all of us. He giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. so we can get a better life for our kids and family.” What happens if you don’t get here in a hundred days? Are they going to put you in cages like Obama did to you in 2014?