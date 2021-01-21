Let’s Read the Actual Words in the Greatest Speech Ever Heard

RUSH: Mike in Cincinnati. I’m glad you waited, sir. You’re up first today. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Hey, first I want to say your voice sounds strong and fantastic like it did 10 years ago. I don’t know what you’re doing, but whatever it is, keep it up. You sound really strong and good.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: You’ve sounded that way for a while.
RUSH: Actually my voice is very gravelly today. I’m glad to hear that our audio processing equipment is — no, it really is. I’m having to clear my throat frequently. But I’m glad to hear you, I really appreciate it, bottom line. Thank you.
CALLER: Yeah, out here you sound strong. Hey, I’ll get right to the point ’cause Snerdley told me to and I don’t want to mess with him. So yesterday I listened to every word of the speech understanding that Biden wrote none of the speech, like most presidents, it’s written by other people. But because he is a bridge over the moat with 50 million of us crocodiles in it, when he starts using words or when his writers start using words like “unite” and “united,” it’s not what even Biden might think it means.
What it means, considering who’s the cabal behind him now, what it means is groupthink, a collective, you know, attitude, a “socialists unite.” In other words, you’re gonna unite, you’re gonna do it our way, or else. That’s what they really mean by the word “unite.” So that’s pretty darn scary, to be quite honest with you. And they have a hive mentality, and the queen bee in the hive isn’t even Biden. It’s Karl Marx. These people have now crossed the bridge, they’re in the White House, near in the castle, they’re gonna lay it on full force on us.
RUSH: That, sadly, is true. We do have Marxist radicals, and some of them even admit it about themselves, that are in this administration. We actually have that now. I’m not saying Biden is. Don’t anybody misunderstand. I’m telling you that there are plenty of people, as maybe some of you have learned for the first time, there are hundreds of people that make up a presidential administration just in the West Wing. And in that group of people there are some acknowledged lovers of Mao Tse-tung.
Obama had a bunch of those people. Anita Dunn, who’s married to the guy that runs the Perkins Coie law firm. His name Bob something or other. She gave up that news at a funeral for somebody at the Washington cathedral, the National Cathedral. And she had to kind of fade away in a little bit of disgrace because the Obama administration didn’t want people to know that they actually had people that loved Mao Tse-tung. Mao Tse-tung’s a mass murderer in order to keep people in line.
But there are acknowledged Marxists and leftists in this administration, no question about it. There have been with the Obama administration, and there were with Clinton. Not as many. It’s gotten progressively more populated as time has gone on. But now the numbers are pretty serious, and it’s worth pointing out.
Now, you mentioned the inaugural address. And I did, too, mere moments ago. I went out, I got copy of it, ’cause I was unable to follow along yesterday ’cause it started pretty much when the show prep was ending, I was putting everything together, and the inaugural address began. So I went to the website, White House website.
Folks, this is incredible. I want to read to you what some people are saying was the best inaugural address they have ever heard. Now, what I think I have here is the teleprompter version, meaning I think this is the version that Biden gave, and the reason I think this is because there are sentence fragments far more than there are complete sentences.
There is nothing lofty here. There is nothing memorable here for its substance, for its creativity, for its objectives. There’s nothing in this speech that would prompt anybody other than a partisan to call it the greatest they’ve ever heard. More than that, I think the fact that there are so many four-word sentences in this inaugural address tells us something about President Biden’s ability with the prompter.
They have to keep it short. They can’t put lengthy sentences that contain a subject and a predicate and an objective because he may not be able to speak them with proper punctuation. I don’t know, but just a guess. So after acknowledging the high honor of the presence of so many bigwigs in the establishment — like the “chief justice, the vice president, the speaker, the leader, the leader, the vice president…
“…and my distinguished guests, my fellow Americans, this is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.” Yeah, America was tested, and 75 million people or more voted for a guy we don’t like.
That’s a real test, getting rid of that guy.
“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy. … Democracy is fragile. … I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart … [T]he American story depends not in any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. … This is a great nation. We are good people.
“[O]ver the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we’ve come so far, but we still have far to go. We’ll press forward with speed and urgency for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain.” Five consecutive sentences there of three words each.
“Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we are in now.” We got the pandemic. We got an ex-president we had to get out to eat here. “Millions of jobs have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of businesses closed” by my party. He didn’t say “by my party.” Anyway, it just… Well, I was expecting something. When I heard “greatest speech ever heard,” I thought, “Wow, this is gonna be really, really deep and profound.”
RUSH: Interesting story here. Trump’s parting speech as he was getting on Air Force One on Wednesday morning — this was not even the big farewell address of the day before. Trump’s parting speech has had more views on YouTube on both ABC and CBS than Biden’s inaugural had. Every speech Trump has given this week has outrated Biden’s inaugural.