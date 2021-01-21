The Left Knows You Exist and They Want to Wipe You Out

RUSH: Steve in Indianapolis, you’re next on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Mega prayers to you, sir.
RUSH: You bet. It’s great to have you with us. Thank you.
CALLER: Well, I’m actually a first-time caller. I was really delighted to get through. I mainly just wanted to talk to you about the election, as seems to be dominant this week. The thing that happened to Trump should have never happened. He had all the proof in the world that the election was stolen. Literally no one was brave enough or was able to muster the guts to even look at what they had done to bring it into light.
I followed it all the way through — and like many, I’ve been a loyal, you know, Trump supporter. And we were all hoping to have one last thing he could have done to have kept us from becoming a banana republic, which is what we are now. We are gonna be a one-party country.
The Democrats have proven that they can steal any election that they want. They fine-tuned it for the Georgia election. They got the machines just right where the candidates just were up to just a little bit all the time; they didn’t have these huge, 100,000 spikes like Biden did, and I was disappointed. I know —
RUSH: Yeah, you know, I have been waiting for you or a caller like you, Steve, because I know that there are countless numbers of you out there. I was talking about this with Kathryn, my wife, last night. We were talking about that. I said, “How many people do you think, even when Trump boarded Air Force One yesterday morning…?
“How many people do you think thought there was still gonna be something that was gonna roll out that was gonna prevent Biden from being inaugurated, that the truth is gonna come out, whatever it was?” And she said, “I think there’s a lot of people who think so. I think that there’s a lot who think that there’s something yet to happen,” and I did too.
I had to agree with her. I think there are a lot of people like you, Steve, who were really expecting that there was going to be some last-minute, out-of-the-blue, Road Runner and Coyote-type thing that was gonna cause Biden to fall off the cliff — and I didn’t. I never have thought that. I was very guarded about it here on the program when the microphone was on.
But I’ve never thought that that was in any way something that was going to happen. I never thought there was a secret plan. We had people call here throughout the month of December, “Ah, Trump’s always five steps ahead of these guys, Rush. I can’t wait for this to fall out. I know he’s got something up his sleeve. And he’s not gonna tell us what it is. But, man, this guy he’s so smart, he’s five steps ahead.”
Military people that I know believed this, that Trump was way ahead of everybody, and Biden had no idea what was gonna happen. And I didn’t reply to these people. I didn’t want to let them down or disappoint them ’cause they really believed it. They really believed that Trump was on top of things and had whatever it was. They didn’t know what the plan was, but that something was gonna happen that was gonna make all of this right. And there wasn’t anything. In fact, it was just the exact opposite.
Now, grab audio sound bite number 1. Because this sound bite is what the establishment thinks. They know that you have been out there, people like Steve. They know that there are people out who thought that there was gonna be a massively wonderful, orgasmic surprise at the last minute. So the host of the CBS late show, Stephen Colbert, is talking to former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau.
And the question: “What do you think about Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz or Mo Brooks over in the House, the people who suborned the sedition?” Suborned the sedition? I’m telling you, they have been waiting, they want to pounce. “Is there any price,” Colbert said, “Is there any price to be paid by Hawley, by Ted Cruz, by Mo Brooks?”
FAVREAU: I sure hope so, but the party has been radicalized, the base has been radicalized and they’ve been radicalized not just by Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, but by Fox News and Rush Limbaugh and the entire right-wing media ecosystem. And as long as that exists in radicalizing this base, we’re gonna have this problem.
RUSH: You hear that? What does that mean? It means we are not gonna stop now. We’ve had our fun. We’ve gone around the edges here with Media Matters. We’re gonna make a beeline for Fox News and Rush Limbaugh now and big time talk radio. We’re not gonna put up with this anymore. They are why the Republican Party has been radicalized. They are why this caller Steve thinks that Trump had some massive last minute plan. And now Steve’s disappointed because he thought Trump really did have the goods on these guys for stealing the election and apparently Trump didn’t have the goods on these guys.
These guys, Jon Favreau, let me tell you something. He didn’t even talk about Cruz and Hawley. You know, they’re secondary figures to him. It’s Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, the entire right-wing media ecosystem, that as long as it exists, we’re gonna have this problem. In other words, we’re gonna have the radicalization of the GOP base as long as Rush Limbaugh and Fox News exist. That’s how they see it. They didn’t think Trump had anything up his sleeve, either.
RUSH: Tampa, Florida, this is Chris. I’m glad you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush, it is absolute honor to speak with you, and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. And I just want to throw a shout-out to my dad and my best friend, Dale. He’s listening to. I’m just a little nervous. So bear with me, if you will.
RUSH: You don’t sound nervous at all and I thank you for calling. I appreciate that.
CALLER: Thank you. So I was in the military for two years in Berlin. I was there the year before and the year after wall fell. While I was there kind of, you know, like the history and everything of World War II and I saw some old photos and videos of Hitler giving speeches and one of the things that kind of struck me is that when Hillary was giving speeches, all I saw were troops, flags, and politicians, and I didn’t see any people. Occasionally there was, but, I mean —
RUSH: Yeah —
CALLER: — the inauguration yesterday —
RUSH: There was some people in the early days of Hitler before he became — I mean, he was at one point, you know, the Hitler was just another leader, he was out getting votes and campaigning. In the early stages, in the mid-, late thirties, Hitler had people, had crowds that made up of just standard, ordinary German citizens. But as time went on, yeah, his audiences were military.
CALLER: It was very reminiscent of 1930s Germany. It was a strange thing I noticed. And one thing that I think that we all should do is get out and get active, support your local politicians. Don’t be afraid to call ’em, don’t be afraid to email ’em. Give time, give money, and always be peaceful, but the main thing is for everybody out there, get active, be part of the solution, don’t be part of the problem. Thank you again, Rush.
RUSH: All right. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thanks very much for the call. Do we have time? Yes, we do, because I’m in charge of the time. Kim in Joplin, Missouri, it’s great to have you. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Rush. Mega dittos and prayers one cancer survive to another.
RUSH: Well, thank you, sir.
CALLER: I just wanted to call. You said something a few minutes ago that struck a nerve, and that was that the current incoming administration fears the American people not accepting their legitimacy. Frankly, the incoming regime could not care less about that. They have now proven that they can and did successfully steal not one election, but two. They stole the national election and turned right around and stole Georgia. They no longer have anything to fear from the people because they can create however many votes they need to overcome the will of the people. Welcome to Nazi Germany in 1941.
RUSH: Wow, two callers in a row here who are comparing this to Nazi Germany. Do you think — and I just need to ask a question. Do you think that is a good way of persuading people what’s happening?
CALLER: No, I don’t think it’s a good way. I think it’s the only way. They gotta have a visual. It’s not gonna work because those in the Republican Party that see the steel are being silenced.
RUSH: Silenced?
CALLER: Yeah. We’re being silenced. Our voices aren’t heard. We’re not on Colbert. I mean, you know —
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: — we’re not getting mainstream coverage. We are being silenced.
RUSH: Yeah, but there’s nothing new about that. They know you exist.
CALLER: Yeah, but they don’t care if we exist because they’ve proven —
RUSH: Oh, yes, they do. Look. I know your point. They do care you exist to the point they want to wipe you out, they care you exist. Do not doubt that.