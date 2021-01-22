Amazon, After Offering Trump Nothing, Says They’ll Help Biden Distribute Vaccines

RUSH: Have you seen, by the way, ladies and gentlemen, that Amazon has offered Biden vaccine assistance? After months of offering Trump nothing. We have evidence here (if anybody had any doubt) that liberals put politics over everything, including the health of Americans.
Amazon’s got a massive infrastructure set up to deliver items that people buy from their website. They’ve got a massive logistical setup that can deliver things in hours or days. “Amazon is offering to help President Biden hasten distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, inviting questions about whether the offer was ever made to the Trump administration.”
It wasn’t.
“Amazon executive Dave Clark pitched the idea to Biden as soon as he took office in a Wednesday letter that also congratulated him on his inauguration.”