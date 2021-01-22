Hank Aaron Dies Two Weeks After Getting Vaccine

RUSH: Hank Aaron was 86 years old. He was a Hall of Famer. “He went to Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta with his wife, Billye, to receive the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine.” The Moderna vaccine is a double dose. “He died today [January 22] at 86 years of age. He passed away this morning, CBS 46 Atlanta has learned.
“He leaves behind an indelible legacy on and off the baseball field.” There are no reports in mainstream media about how he died, but it’s conspicuous that he was given the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago. It was highly publicized at the time because he did it on camera, he did it on TV, as a way to encourage African-Americans to take the vaccine because they are reluctant to do so.
African-Americans are reluctant to have their photos taken for photo ID. They’re definitely reluctant to take this vaccine. So the story on January 5th was that he got his vaccine shot “on Tuesday, on camera, in the hopes of inspiring other Black Americans to follow his lead.” He said it “makes me feel wonderful … I don’t have any qualms about it at all.” He was not sick. He was not reported to have had the COVID virus, was not suffering from it. But he did pass away today, after he got the vaccine, two weeks later.