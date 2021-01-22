What Vice President Pence’s Decision Tells Us

RUSH: Let’s get back to the phones. Northern California, Steve. Great to have you with us, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Wow, Rush. This is a true honor and a highlight of my year. Big thanks and mega prayers and dittos to you and Kathryn.
RUSH: Thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: Yeah. My big question is, what are your thoughts on why Mike Pence made the decision he made on January 6th instead of going all the way through and pushing it back on to the states?
RUSH: Well, it’s a challenging answer because Pence was as loyal to Donald Trump as anybody was outside his family for four plus years. You could not question the loyalty of Mike Pence to Trump, and vice-versa. I mean, Trump was very much aware of Pence’s loyalty, very much aware of Pence’s devotion to the Trump agenda because it was largely a conservative agenda.
I think — and I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Vice President Pence in a long time. I just have to think that a moment of truth presented itself to him. And he had to determine whether or not there was anything to this. And I think he thinks there wasn’t. There was nothing to challenging the electoral results, the Electoral College and all that. I don’t think he wanted to set a precedent for something like this.
And I also think that Pence plans on a career that involves Washington. And I think that was a factor in his decision as well. And I think it was hard as hell for him. I think it was one of the most challenging things that he had to decide how to proceed, and I think that his decision probably tells us a lot about what the long odds for this were in the first place.