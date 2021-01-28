×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Biden Admits He’s Obama’s Third Term

Jan 28, 2021




RUSH: I opened the program suggesting that what the Biden presidency really is is nothing more than the third term of the Obama presidency, that he is a front man for Obama. And mere moments ago, as Joe Biden blew through the record of presidents signing executive orders after they’ve been inaugurated (he set a record for the number that have been signed), Joe Biden admitted that he is simply reestablishing the Obama administration.

Here he is…

BIDEN: It’s been a busy week, and, uhh, I’ve signed executive orders tackling COVID-19, economic and climate crises as well as advancing racial equity. But today I’m about to sign two executive orders — basically, the best way to describe them — to undo the damage Trump has done. (dramatic pause) There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and the restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president.

RUSH: “There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and the restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president.” “We’re [simply] undo[ing] the damage Trump has done.” So we’re putting the Obama administration back in and as though it was never stopped. Pretty soon…

Let me tell you what’s gonna happen. Pretty soon, Obama is going to learn that there’s nothing more Biden can do for him. How long’s it gonna take Biden to reimplement the Obama Regime? And once that’s done, then the Biden usefulness will maybe (ahem) reach its max. We shall see.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice