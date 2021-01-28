Don’t Count on 2022! Democrats Are On Their Way to Eliminating the Need to Persuade

RUSH: All right, let me run through this 2022 thing again, because it requires a belief that nothing has fundamentally changed in American politics. It requires the belief that people didn’t know what they were doing when they voted for Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2018 and 2020.
“In the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election, people didn’t know what they were doing, and that once they see what the Democrats are gonna do — like the closing of the Keystone pipeline and some of these other things — oh, there’s gonna be this massive rejection of the Democrats the next chance that people have to vote,” which would be 2022.
I hear a lot of people saying this, a lot of people indicating they believe this — people on our side, people on the Republican side, traditional political junkies. They say, “Let the Democrats do whatever they’re gonna do ’cause they’re gonna get swamped. We’re gonna wipe ’em out in the midterms! We’re gonna win the House back; we’re gonna win the Senate back. It’s gonna be a beautiful thing.”
When these people say this to me, I say, “Do you people not get what’s going on here?”
The days of traditional American politics where there is an agreed-to power sharing were the Democrats agree that they’re gonna lose now and then. We agree that we’re gonna win now and then. We agree that when we win, they’re gonna beat us the hell up and try to take power away from us, and that we’re gonna help ’em. We agree that when they win, we’re gonna acknowledge that they won and we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure they don’t lose in the future.
That’s the power sharing. But sometimes, the Democrats so overstep that we end up winning anyway. If you think that we’re anywhere near that, that those days of American politics survive, you have to realize that they don’t any longer. The days of traditional American politics no longer exist. The Democrats, folks — and they’ve been openly honest about this.
The Democrats are setting it up so they’re never going to lose elections again. They are setting it up so that even if they lose elections, they win. So what do you mean we’re gonna win it all back in 2022? Who thinks that that’s in the cards? Again, you have to believe that people didn’t know what they were doing when they voted in the 2018 midterms and they didn’t know what they were doing when they voted for Democrats in the 2020 election.
And there are people who believe that the only reason the Democrats won in 2020 is cheating — and maybe 2018, the midterms as well. “Rush, it’s gonna be so massive. They can’t win except by cheating, and they’re gonna get so rejected, they’re not gonna be able to cheat enough to win, Rush.” I’ve been hearing people say that too.
So I ask these people when they give me this 2022 theory, “Well, how did they win in 2018 and 2020?” What I get back is, “They cheated, Rush.” Now, look. I am not wandering off the reservation here. But you’re making a big mistake if you think that the success the Democrats had in 2018 in the midterms and the 2020 election is simply due to cheating.
You’re missing something very important. There are millions of Americans who knowingly voted for this. There are millions of college students who knowingly support the abolition of the First Amendment. There are millions of young people becoming adults who openly support the cancel culture and elimination of constitutional rights for certain Americans — and they are growing in number as well as growing in age.
There are millions of Americans who have bought into the Democrat agenda. This is not simply because the Democrats fraudulently stole an election. Even if they did, you gotta understand something: Biden still got enough votes to enable him to go over the line. Whatever amount of cheating there was does not equal enough to win or barely enough to win.
I myself have made it abundantly clear how difficult it would be to jury-rig or game the American presidential election. If you knew the districts, if you knew the precincts, if you knew the battleground states in advance and you could dictate that, then you could do it much easier than just randomly guessing. But the thing that you have to consider and you have to remember is, even if you believe that was cheating that went on — and a lot of people do.
I’m not trying to try to talk you out of that, don’t misunderstand me. But you gotta understand: At the same time, millions and millions and millions of Americans voted for Joe Biden or they voted for somebody with a D next to his name. They didn’t necessarily vote for Biden, I don’t think. I think they voted against Trump. I think they voted against Republicans.
I think they voted for the guy with the big D next to his name. But the point is, the idea that the American people did not know what they were doing and in two years are gonna be running to the ballot box to reverse their decision? Why wasn’t what Pelosi was doing from 2019 to 2020 enough to wake ’em up? I mean this fraudulent, phony impeachment business?
This unconstitutional impeachment these people engaged in with House managers like Eric Swalwell who’s out there banging around with Fang Fang? Why wasn’t who the Democrats are enough to wake people up after the 2018 midterms, and then how do you explain Georgia? Why didn’t Georgia become the de facto replacement for 2022?
Why didn’t people in Georgia realize, “My God, we gotta step up here; we gotta prevent the Democrats from winning the Senate”?
I know what some of you are saying, “Because, Rush, everybody knew they were gonna cheat. They didn’t vote, and you had a bunch of Republicans telling people not to vote.” Fine. Fine. I’m just telling you that no matter what, you’ve gotta make excuses for why what you think is gonna happen in 2022 hasn’t happened yet, despite two different opportunities for it to happen.
Pelosi and the Democrats and media were doing enough mean-spirited, fraudulent, lying, cheating, anti-Trump things through 2019 and 2020 to wake people up. And, by the way, 74, 75 million people voted for Trump, maybe more. That is a hell of a lot of people as well. There’s so many things, folks, that are working against the whole idea that retail politics hasn’t changed.
Look at the media. It’s easy to complain and whine and moan about it, but the media is so predictable. They are treating — have you noticed it? They’re treating the Biden administration like the second coming of Camelot. JFK has essentially been raised from the dead and is occupying the Oval Office in the White House residency. And pretty soon he’s gonna have little Hunter Biden sitting on his dad’s knee, under his desk in the Oval Office waving as the caisson goes by.
I mean, the media is actually calling for this program and other conservative programs and Fox News to be deplatformed, like Parler has been deplatformed. CNN, you would think they’d be devoted to the First Amendment. They’re not. Only for themselves. So what has to change?
All I’m saying is don’t think that 2022 is automatic because of how over the top Democrats are gonna be. You gotta realize that the Democrats are taking people with them. They are winning the minds and hearts of a certain percentage of Americans every election. We sit here and say we can’t believe it. “That is unreal. It’s unbelievable. People have gotta wake up.” And yet they don’t. In our minds, they don’t wake up.