It’s About Conformity, Not Climate Change

RUSH: Kim in Cary, North Carolina, you’re next. It’s great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush, it’s great to be on your show. My question is, we, as Americans, are being asked to make all these sacrifices in the name of global warming —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — and everything that Biden’s been doing. Who’s gonna make sure that we do our part, that China, with their mass pollution, and Korea and all them, you know, we do our part, but they don’t so what we do doesn’t really help so, you know, who’s gonna make sure that China and them do their part, since we’re being asked to make all these sacrifices?
RUSH: Nobody. And it’s a brilliant question. The reason the question’s brilliant, because it illustrates the utter hypocrisy here. The point they’re making in demanding that we sacrifice what we want to eat, we sacrifice where we want to live, we make total sacrifice. It’s about controlling us. It isn’t about reducing carbon emissions. It’s not about saving the planet. That’s all a ruse to get people to, again, conform. It’s all about getting people to go along with the conventional wisdom and not question it.
It’s all designed to make people agree with the premise that we are destroying the planet as the greatest economy in the world. The ChiComs can’t be. They don’t have nearly the economy we do, even though they are far bigger polluters than we have been in I don’t know how long. But there will be no effort. We’re not gonna tell the Chinese to do anything. We tell the North Koreans they gotta conform, but we’re not gonna hound them like the American people are gonna be hounded.
No, your question is really great because it illustrates the phoniness of the entire movement. Well, what about India? You know, India is a democracy, the largest one in the world. They’re one of the greatest polluters in the world because of the number of people that live in a relatively small place. China has done more to pollute water and air and foul it up.