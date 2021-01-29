Trump’s January 6th Speech Does Not Meet the Threshold for Incitement

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, I have something I want to get into here before the hour ends and therefore the program ends. There is, as you well know, there is growing evidence that the Capitol assault on January 6th was planned. It was something that was in the works long before Trump made a speech that day. And the point is that the evidence that the Capitol assault, protest, whatever you want to call it was planned weakens the incitement case against Trump, which weakens the impeachment.
It undermines these claims that rioters were responding spontaneously to Trump’s speech. That was never true. It was never the case. Trump did not encourage any of the behavior that happened. He didn’t ask anybody to do anything that those people did. The Democrats didn’t care. They knew this. They know the timeline doesn’t work, but they were gonna bull rush this and stampede this thing and make sure that they could impeach him so he couldn’t run again, ever.
The short version of this is that the FBI is going to bail the Democrats out on this impeachment. This impeachment may not actually happen, as Professor Dershowitz said. If Trump didn’t know about the attack on the Capitol, if they planned it without him, then you’re missing the causal relationship. It would have happened without his speech as well. So that would be relevant on the issue of causation, and they’re not gonna be able to link Trump to this. And his lawyers are gonna make sure that this is known.
For the Trump speech “to meet the threshold of incitement, a speaker must, first, indicate a desire for violence and, second, demonstrate a capability or reasonable indication of capability to carry out the violence.” This according to Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI and former principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center. In Trump’s case, said Kevin Brock, there were neither. So the FBI is asserting itself here and basically telling the Democrats, you don’t have causation. For Trump’s speech to meet the threshold of incitement, Trump must indicate a desire for violence. He did the exact opposite. Trump asked people to go do what they were gonna do peacefully and then to go home.
Second, the Speaker — i.e., Trump — must demonstrate a capability or indication of capability to carry out violence. He did none of that. And so the spokesman for the FBI, former assistant director of intelligence, deputy director National Counterterrorism Center, Kevin Brock, is saying Trump did neither.
So this is the FBI signaling to Pelosi and Schumer that you don’t have causation here. You can’t link Trump to the violence, because it was planned. It was planned long before Trump made his speech. It began while Trump still was speaking. And we know that many of the people involved were Antifa and other saboteurs trying to make themselves look like MAGA people, when they weren’t. So just keep a sharp eye on this. They don’t have the votes to convict anyway. It doesn’t mean Pelosi and the gang are gonna give up, but it’s gonna get more difficult and problematic for them, which it always was.