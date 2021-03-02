How El Rushbo Skewered the Cuomos

TODD: Do you remember back in the day when Rush announced that he was leaving New York because they had passed these insane taxes on high earners and people who employ people like Rush did? And then they passed, as I recall this insanity, where they were gonna try to tax Rush if he spent the night in New York. So the Southern Command was born, and Rush decreed it so.
He had the Southern Command of EIB, and that happened. Now, speaking of New York, a third woman has accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and his brother, Fredo, has announced that he’s not even allowed to mention his brother on CNN, even though they used to goof with each other with big prop Q-Tips. Now, Rush had these guys absolutely pegged months ago, and he characterized Andrew Cuomo’s arrogance during a press conference as, “I’m the governor and you’re not,” and like countless jokes Rush made, it came true instantly.
RUSH: Now, yesterday on this program… It’s amazing. I tell jokes about liberals. I characterize them or do things to make fun of them, and, within minutes, either the joke comes true or the characterization is something that they actually go out there and do, and it happened yesterday.
In reviewing Governor Cuomo’s press conference yesterday, I happened to say… I characterized it as the “I’m Governor and You’re Not Press Conference.” You remember that? “I’m governor and you’re not.” Let’s go to the audio sound bites, because last night… In fact, this is what I said. Let’s get the exact quote.
RUSH ARCHIVE: Get this! Get this! At Governor Cuomo’s “I’m Governor and You’re Not Briefing” today… Governor Cuomo already today during the Governor Cuomo “I’m Governor and You’re Not Briefing” …
RUSH: Last night on CNN’s Fredo Prime Time, Governor Cuomo’s on with his brother, Fredo, and… Just listen. Just listen.
CUOMO: Will you please…? When I get the last word, the interview’s supposed to be over. Why do you let him keep talking?
FREDO: No.
CUOMO: (crosstalk)
FREDO: You can’t take the last word.
RUSH: He’s still talking.
CUOMO: You want the last word? I’m governor, and you’re not.
RUSH: The governor says, “I’m governor and you’re not.” — That’s why you have to shut up, Fredo. I’m governor and you’re not! That’s how I characterized this press conference!
Cookie caught that.
TODD: (laughing) He created a predestiny for Andy Cuomo, and Andy Cuomo walks into it. “Thank you, Rush, for personifying what I am.” That’s one of the many things about this program. Rush would illustrate absurdity by being absurd; then you’d have politicians take it on.