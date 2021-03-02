Rush’s Rebuttal to Joe Biden’s Assertion That the United States and Mexico Are “Equal”

TODD: Those of us who have been with Rush for a long time knew that the Rush Revere books were an outgrowth of something that just lived in Rush’s spirit, which he was committed to helping young skulls of mush become fully formed Americans, understanding American exceptionalism, et cetera. And yesterday, yesterday…
This provides a great opportunity, because Joe Biden has said various things. One of the things he said is he’s bragging about — and President Trump made this point at CPAC — he’s bragging about educating kids that he’s keeping in what the media used to call “cages” and are now “facilities” again, while blue-state governors keep American kids out of school.
But yesterday Joe Biden said that Mexico and the United States are “equal,” and — if we are equal — why are millions of Mexicans filing into this country to become Americans? Well, back in 2018 Rush explained to a 13-year-old caller why it shouldn’t be easy to become an American.
RUSH: We have from Charlottesville, Ohio, I guess it’s Delia, and she is 13 years old. Hi, Delia. Welcome to our program.
CALLER: Hi, Mr. Limbaugh. Thank you for having me.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: So I attend a Catholic school in Strongsville, Ohio, and every Friday we have a current event topic, and we pick a side, and we debate about it. It usually ends up being political. So, this week, our topic is whether or not it should be easier for immigrants to become U.S. citizens. I was wondering if you could help me with this problem?
RUSH: I can give you the overall theory of immigration that has always governed the subject in the United States. And, in a nutshell, when you attach the question, “Should it be difficult to become a citizen,” yeah, it should be. And it’s not overly hard as it is now, but it should require some commitment, because the United States — and this is probably what you’re gonna have trouble finding on the web. I’m giving you… This is opinion, but it really isn’t. It’s opinion based on my knowledge of the founding of the country and how the country was intended to be and what it became. And there’s no other country like this in the world.
There is no country in the world like the United States, not even free Western democracies. We are the only country in the world with a Constitution that limits the government, that provides for the primacy of the citizen over government. We do not have a Constitution that limits what people can do. We have a Constitution that limits the government. That had never been done before in the history of the world.
Most people, Delia, even today… Most people alive today live under some form of dictatorship or tyranny and have nowhere near the freedoms that we in the United States have. They don’t have anywhere near economic freedom and liberty or prosperity that we have, which is why we’re such a targeted destination for people, because we stand out.
And it’s precisely because this country was founded on the basis that human freedom and human liberty and the human mind unfettered lead to exceptionalism and greatness. Not that we’re better than any other people on the earth, but because we have fewer restraints and restrictions on us, that we are freer to reach our potential as individuals and as a population.
Well, this led to the establishment of a distinct American culture. And, by culture, I mean, rules and regulations and morality by which the citizens of America live. And this culture was itself rooted in the premise of individual liberty where you could pursue happiness while living your life unafraid of what you think, unafraid of what you say, unafraid of where you go because your government does not have the power to penalize you for it.
So this kind of unshackling of the human being led to untold innovation and progress, economic prosperity, and our population growth… We purchased the Louisiana Purchase and won some territories. The population growth of this country coupled with that unique, never before seen in the world freedom and liberty unleashed a population like the world had never seen.
Nations had been around for thousands of years, say, in Europe or the Middle East. We, in less than 200 years, had eclipsed them by a factor of 10 in just basic standard of living circumstances. Simple things like plumbing, sanitation, water — inventions such as air-conditioning and flight and electricity and so forth — leading the world in all kinds of innovation, led to untold millions of people wanting to come here.
In order to preserve this country, it ought to be a very specific task for somebody not a citizen to become one. If they come here via legal immigration, they do have to take a test, and those who endeavor to become citizens and pass the test, it’s one of the most proud days of their lives. If you’ve ever been to a naturalization ceremony or ever seen one televised, it’s one of the proudest days of their lives, to become, quote-unquote, “an American.”
They learn the language. They become familiar with the customs. They do not sacrifice their nationality. If they arrive here as Italians, they’re still Italians, Italian-Americans. But they become Americans. It’s a good thing to become an American, to be a participant in this unique, distinct culture.
Well, what’s happening is that that unique, distinct culture is being diluted and watered down by record numbers of illegal immigrants who want to become citizens but do not want to have to do anything required to become a citizen other than show up. And that’s why so many of us feel the country is at risk and threatened.
We are a nation with a culture and a society worth preserving as hard as it takes, as long as it takes, as much as it takes to preserve it. And we are under assault. There are people who think that our society is exclusionary, it’s unfair, it discriminates — and all of that is literally a bunch of caca. We have in the past had problems.
No nation on earth has done more to address discrimination, injustice. And it’s an ongoing thing that the people of this country engage in each and every day while being accused of being racists, sexists, bigots, and homophobes. But I’m drifting away here. The bottom line is that America is so valuable to the world, America is so important.
Preserving the culture that led to this exceptionalism is worth preserving, and it ought to be hard. It ought to take some effort to become an American. If you have grown up and you’ve not been educated and you have to come here, you want to become a citizen, you need to learn what it takes.
People born here grow into it and that’s their birthright. If you’re born here, you’re a citizen, so you don’t have to take any tests, you just grow up and hopefully you become an American. But we’re in charge. Every nation should be in charge of who gets in and who doesn’t. Every nation should have the ultimate right to determine who gets in and becomes a citizen and who doesn’t.
There’s nothing discriminatory about that. There’s nothing unfair about that. It’s necessary to preserve the country as is. It’s why we have borders and so forth. So the short answer to the question is: Yeah, it should not be easier to become a citizen. It’s not that hard now, but it takes some level of commitment. You want to see some degree of commitment. Anything… Nothing in life should be easy. Nothing worthwhile is easy, Delia. Everything worthwhile does take some effort, in some cases a lot of it.
TODD: That’s Rush in public with a great lesson on how we can communicate American exceptionalism and why immigration matters.