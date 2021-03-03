Dittohead: We Need to Stick Together and Carry On the Fight

JASON: Let’s run out to Waseca, Minnesota. Jessica has been so patient. Thanks for hanging on. You’re on the Excellence in Broadcasting Network.
CALLER: Hello. I just wanted to say, after the loss of Rush and Trump losing the election, as a newly conservative voter in the last few years, I remember reading books, and I follow Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro. I read this book about a world without people like Rush, and it’s sad.
He is going to be so missed, but as conservatives I think we need to stick together more than ever now and just hope that things get better as the years progress and… Yeah. That’s all I wanted to say. I just…
JASON: Yeah.
CALLER: It’s sad that he’s not on the air anymore.
JASON: So add sad. It’s surreal, isn’t it? Without sounding too much like Andrew Cuomo, how old are you, Jessica?
CALLER: I’m 45.
JASON: Oh. Well, you’ve been listening for a while, I presume.
CALLER: My dad listened to it when I was younger, and I, you know, caught tidbits and then the last few years I really caught on to what being a conservative is, and my family values, and that’s when Rush really hit me.
JASON: Okay. Well, I think the cancel culture and Rush’s great work has country it all for a long, long time.