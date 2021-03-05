It’s Open Line Friday! What Was Your Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment?

KEN: It is Open Line Friday. It’s a special Open Line Friday. What was your Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment? We couldn’t help but think about how many of those there were, and how many times people would be in school, in college, in school, or maybe watching the news.
They’d see something, they’d think it was legit, and then on their way home or at the lunch hour they’d hear Rush actually give us the true facts on the issue. For many, that was a Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment. Go ahead and play cut 2, Mike.
RUSH: If you think back… This is something I’ve always said, think back as an adult to when you were in school. Think back to who your favorite teacher was — or your best teacher. It probably was not somebody you liked, but they got more out of you than you thought you had.
They enabled you to learn more about yourself than you knew. They’re rare. People that are that good at motivating and inspiring are rare. In many cases, you hope it’s parents — and in many cases, it is. But in a lot of cases, it happens outside the family as well or in some cases only.
KEN: How many times has Rush been that teacher? I lost track of the beautiful phone calls a few weeks ago on this very show where men and women both would call and remember fatherly advice from Rush, because he became a father figure to many or a professor to many. We’ve often said that imagine if the news media just shut up for a minute and listened.
They could have learned some things from Rush and his analysis and the fact that so many people loved him. They could have learned something. But they were so busy, like they are doing now, banning and censoring and attacking. 800-282-2882. Open Line Friday. Let’s go to the Dan, Oklahoma City. Dan, welcome to the EIB Network.
CALLER: Well, thank you, Ken. Two things I want to say. First of all, one of the things that really put the nail in the coffin for me on where I stood economically, is when Rush had his TV show, he played John Kennedy giving a speech at the press corps and talking about how he was gonna lower taxes, I think by 40%, because there wasn’t enough revenue going to Washington, D.C., and to stimulate the economy, that’s how he was gonna do it.
Rush said that his cabinet went through the roof. They were mad. Kennedy just got up and said it without really consulting with them, and sure enough, it worked just that way. So that was a really enlightening point that I’ve used many times. Another thing is I do a health and fitness radio show. I’ve been doing it since March of 1997.
I would not have that show if it wasn’t for Rush, and yet Rush has… You know, I don’t do a political show. I just teach people how to stay healthy. Rush is the best example of creation of wealth, ’cause not only did he cut a path through the jungle for people who want to do political conservative talk, but for people that had nothing to do with that.
He created it. He made talk radio a viable outlet for so many people. People are doing shows about dogs, about cooking, all these different things that had nothing to do with politics but if it wasn’t for Rush, it wouldn’t make sense. So I wanted to thank him.
KEN: You are spot on. Go ahead.
CALLER: I wish I’d gotten in to thank him on that and I wish he would have written… He may have. I haven’t read his Rush Revere books. I wish he’d have written on the creation of wealth, ’cause liberals, from my experience, sort of think there’s one pie out there, and if I have more than the other person, that other person has less. Instead of understanding how wealth actually creates and expands for everybody.
You know, as Ronald Reagan said, “Lifting the ships or…” That’s John Kennedy, water rises that lifts the ships for everyone. And Rush is such an extraordinary example of that, just opening the outlets for all these different expressions and even people that probably don’t agree with Rush now have ways of expressing it because of him.
KEN: Dan, I’m so glad you called because you hit the nail on the head about the trailblazing nature of what Mr. Limbaugh accomplished. I love when you said “cutting the way you look at the jungle,” because that’s exactly what had to happen. The minute Rush Limbaugh took off — meaning you, the listener, started to engage, there were 50 stations.
Then there were a hundred, then there were 200, and you know the rest of the story. The minute that happened, everybody was freaking out. I love the fact that you brought up Kennedy’s speech because if Kennedy were around today, as you know, he’d be a conservative. Strong military. Stay out of people’s business around the world.
Lower taxes; people are incentivized to work more. Don’t penalize them when they succeed. Those are all what Dan just pointed out about the pie analogy, which so many conservatives know about. There’s this myth that, like Dan said, if your neighbor is doing real well, somehow he’s taking it out of your pocket. It’s just the opposite of that, and I just wish it was being taught more in schools. One of the coolest things for me, as a Rush listener over the decades, was hearing young people call and learn conservatism firsthand.
KEN: We are looking for your Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment, that Rush comment or segment where you realized, “Oh, my gosh. This guy gets it! (sputtering) I… I gotta… I gotta continue listening to this guy. I gotta spread the word about this guy.” Let’s go to the free state of Texas. This is Casey. Hi, Casey. You’re on the EIB Network.
CALLER: Hi. How are you?
KEN: I’m feeling good all under. I’m so glad you called.
CALLER: Good. My lightbulb moment is kind of a different one. I was driving down the highway in 1992, and I was home from college with my dad, and I heard Rush talking about how women belong behind an ironing board and some other stuff —
KEN: (laughing)
CALLER: — and I was like, “Who is this guy?” I couldn’t believe it. You know, here I am trying to get through college, and he’s talking about how I belong behind an ironing board. But it took me a couple years to come around, to understand his sense of humor — and, boy, do I miss it.
KEN: Isn’t it phenomenal, though, how many people won’t even take the time like you did? You had wisdom then and, of course, your father did for having it on but —
CALLER: Yes. (giggles)
KEN: — not take the time to appreciate conservative humor. We are among the most self-effacing… We like to make fun and have a blast with everything. It’s such a… Not only is it an icebreaker, but it’s such a learning tool. Like you know now exactly where Rush Limbaugh stood on everything and he wrapped it in that hyperbole for effect because he’s an entertainer.
He said in an interview I saw… I saw an interview 10 years ago, I forget what show, and he said, “At the end of the day, it’s show business. It’s great that people are learning, but they need to laugh and be entertained,” and here you are.
CALLER: Definitely. It took me awhile to figure it out, but when I started hearing about feminazis and other stuff, I started laughing and understood it. But he taught me a lot, and I do miss him. But can I say one other thing just real quick?
KEN: Sure.
CALLER: I don’t know if people are aware of this, but The Sunrise Movement is out there, and I think they’re the ones guiding Biden’s climate agenda. Last night on a webcast, they were talking about how they want $10 trillion over 10 years —
KEN: (whistles)
CALLER: — and they want that to be passed by the end of April. So —
KEN: Oh. Wow.
CALLER: Yeah. It’s crazy. And Ayanna Pressley was on the call, but, yeah, $10 trillion over 10 years, and they want $50 million federally paid union jobs created.
KEN: Well, this was —
CALLER: So it’s worse than we think.
KEN: I want to thank you, Casey, ’cause it was a lovely call. It was a bonus call. We got the Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment and we also got the update out of Texas. One of the things that I found so confusing about the agenda of the left is why would you not want America to be energy independent? It’s a simple question.
I think if you have any liberal friends left… I have very few friends in general. No, liberal friends. If you have liberal friends, ask them that question. Why would you want us to be dependent on a Middle Eastern country or a South American country or whatever? Nothing against those countries. Let me ask you this: As conservatives, you don’t like to be dependent on anybody.
I don’t like to be dependent on anyone. The more dependent you are — and I’m gonna say the S-word. It’s gonna trigger some people, especially white woke men. The more dependent on someone you are, the closer you get to the definition of being a slave, and that is the furthest thing from conservatism. Rush was such an evangelist of preaching responsibility, thinking with your own brain.
Independence, independence is a critical part of conservatism. It is a building block of conservatism. So would you rather have, you know, a little bit more but all of it was given to you — or, worse, all of it was taken from someone else and given to you? Conservatives are not comfortable with that, and I never could understand that. That’s why the American First thing always confused me.
To me, it was refreshing. Because when you look at most people, whether it’s taking their kid to a Little League game, whether it’s their alma mater… I mean, look, I know there’s a lot of college graduates in this audience. I graduated from North Carolina State. But some people are so over the top, right? They’re so over the top with their team.
You know, it’s been 78 years; their whole car is covered with stickers. They’re wearing all the stuff. You know the person, right? They want that team to win no matter what. “I hope my team pounds that other team into the ground!” They’re yelling at the TV set. You get 45-year-old women that could go and coach college football, they know so much about their team.
Yet when you say to those same people, America needs to be first. We have to have the brightest minds. We have to have the best educational experiences. When we invite people into our country, we love the fact that they want to immerse themselves in what is the greatness of America. They look at you like you’re crazy. They’ll be all, “I don’t know about that. Isn’t that…?” It’s no different than saying, “Go team. I hope you destroy the other team.” We just have to transfer some of this enthusiasm into the historical greatness of our country.
KEN: What was your Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment? Let’s go to Mary in Cleveland, Ohio. Hi, Mary. You’re on the EIB Network.
CALLER: Hi, Ken. I’m a 10-year listener, first-time caller. First of all, I’d like to say mega dittos — mega eternal dittos — to our Rush and prayers to Kathryn. I am a police officer here in Ohio in a small town. I work second shift, and my parents came from Mexico about 60 years ago. We always voted Democrat because that’s what we were supposed to do.
That’s what my dad told us to do and that’s what we did. Every day when I would come on shift, I would go to the station, and our maintenance man would always be listening to Rush. I would sometimes just shake my head and say, “Why do you listen to him?” and he said, “Have you ever listened to Rush Limbaugh?” I said, “Oh, he’s a blowhard” or a know-it-all or I don’t know what things I said to him. But the maintenance man said, “Do me a favor, please. Listen to one show.” That was the lightbulb. Ten years of listening to Rush after one show.
KEN: One show.
CALLER: One show. And then the next day I found out to the next show and then the next day and then the next day. And then 10 years later, I feel lost… I don’t know. I’m afraid for our country. I mean, he was my beacon. He —
KEN: But you are not lost. You are a leader. You called up, you’re in law enforcement, you’re a woman, and you’re a conservative American leader. I mean, that’s how you just spoke. You just spoke as if Rush Limbaugh was speaking. So that’s what happened over the last 10 years.
CALLER: I mean, the way people describe Rush as just a gentleman. You know, as I was listening to him, he didn’t put the left down. He never did. He didn’t have to do that. He was just such a kind soul and a gentleman, and he’s going to be so greatly missed. And I’m afraid for our country. But I am thankful and appreciative for the time we had with him. And I certainly appreciate all you do as well, Ken.
KEN: Well, thank you for that. And, Mary, we want to thank you and remind you that there are millions of people that feel the same way you do. And you are in a position where your knowledge is touching people in such a positive way. It’s thrilling to hear from law enforcement, and you’ve uplifted everybody today.
KEN: Open Line Friday. What was your Limbaugh Lightbulb Moment? Scott in Columbia, Missouri. Scott, welcome to the EIB Network.
CALLER: Hey. (garbled) My first time would be actually I was in college watching late-night TV, and I saw Rush’s show and his one-week anniversary show —
KEN: I remember that. (laughing)
CALLER: The minute I saw it, it was so funny. He was like celebrating that he made it one week, he had a one-week anniversary.
KEN: I know.
CALLER: From that second, I was hooked. What caught me was his humor and how politically incorrect it was. He had a scantily clad lady walk out with a present he opened up and a dog came out.
KEN: (laughing)
CALLER: I years months later he had another lady on a couch, and he called her “the fat lady,” and she was reading one of his books. It was so funny.
KEN: (laughing)
CALLER: Everything he did was so funny, and so that’s how I got introduced to his books, and that’s how I started listening to his radio show. I’m a 28-year listener.
KEN: Wow.
CALLER: My fiancee and I at the time — we’ve now been married over 27 years —
KEN: Wow.
CALLER: — went to Dan’s Bake Sale. We drove down from our hometown in Cheyenne down to Fort Collins and had the best day of our lives at Dan’s Bake Sale.
KEN: Scott that is a great story.
CALLER: It was a great day.
KEN: Congratulations to the marriage. Do you have any kids?
CALLER: (chuckles) Five kids.
KEN: Five.
CALLER: Yeah.
KEN: Five kids.
CALLER: They’re 25 to 13 and our oldest child was born three years after we were introduced to Rush and after Jen and I got married. When I had our wedding, my groom’s cake had a Rush’s face on it —
KEN: Get out.
CALLER: — “Mega Dittos,” “Rush is right,” and it was based on a photo from when he was on the cover of U.S. News & World Report back in ’92 or ’93.
KEN. Oh, my God.
CALLER: So it’s just been a great three decades and (choking up) I’m really having a hard time just thinking about him not being gone. I mean, ’cause you could listen to, like, one Morning Update on his app —
KEN: Yes.
CALLER: — and you would get more out of that minute-and-a-half Morning Update than… I mean, just what you’d learn in those small tidbits was just amazing.
KEN: So true.
CALLER: And not to mention the whole three hours of a show each day.
KEN: So true.
CALLER: Before that, we used to record his show on cassette tapes. And when my wife and I would get home from work or school and we’d listen to the cassette tapes of his show and what we’d missed.
KEN: Well —
CALLER: What we learned on everything from the environment to the deficit, Clintons, to Obama, everything. I’m really gonna miss it. (chuckles)
KEN: Well, we’re gonna do our best to keep it going on the EIB Network so you have a great stop to visit for conservatism. But I want to thank you for those great memories and great insight. Your story just kept getting better and better. Five Rush Babies and a Rush family and a Rush cake. That’s a lot of love and a lot of Rush. God bless you.
KEN: Abbey in San Diego on Open Line Friday. Welcome to the EIB Network.
CALLER: Oh, my gosh, am I online, Ken, with you?
KEN: Yes. We are here.
CALLER: Oh, my God. Oh my God! I’m so excited. I love your show, and I love that you’re filling in for Rush still to this day. I want to thank my dad and my mom, who introduced me to Rush’s program 30 years ago in 1991. They were just giggling and laughing. They’re conservative people. My mom’s, you know, our first American born from Mexico and, you know, we’re being exposed to so much liberalism in California, you almost feel like the Lone Ranger.
My dad is still listening. He’s 91 years old. We’re still laughing, and now we’re crying, missing Rush. I just wanted to thank Rush and the team for giving us so much support at this time. My lightbulb moment with him was right after listening. He inspired me to become a teacher, a schoolteacher, fourth grade and I taught history to fourth graders to teach ’em real facts.
I’m proud of what I did in my school for a lot of military families. So there are only some teachers in this country that are conservative, and I feel very sad that I’m not teaching anymore. I did it for 20 years. But Rush’s inspiration and his teaching helped get through the day with a bunch of liberal teachers around me, and I’m just very, very grateful.
KEN: Abbey, I’m so glad you called, and I’m so glad you brought up the fact that there are not only good teachers, which we all know, but there’s so many conservative teachers, and they are being ostracized and labeled now so unfairly when you think about this discrimination that goes against people that embrace conservative values. It must be very unsettling in the teachers’ lounge when you don’t want to play along with the narrative.
CALLER: Yes. But you know what is great is because of people like Rush and my dad and my family, I am… I love people. I absolutely love people, and I love these kids like my own, and they are out there. They’re far and few between. And, you know, I thank the team there at EIB.
I really wanted to thank all of them for weaving these shows together with you and the guest hosts and all the clips relating to what’s happening today. I’m not gonna lose the faith in our country. I’m not gonna lose hope. And it’s because of Rush Limbaugh and your team and the family — and God bless Kathryn.
KEN: Thank you so much, Abbey. That is such a great message.